Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed to Summer 2022

The beloved Canadian boutique festival Bass Coast has announced the postponement of its 2021 event.

Bass Coast is the latest music festival forced to make the difficult decision to postpone due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an official statement, organizers explained that "without knowing what public health measures will be in place this July, we lack the critical information necessary to contract infrastructure, book artists and secure vendors."

Originally scheduled for July, the festival's 12th edition is now tentatively set for July 8th to 11th, 2022. Organizers indicated that all current ticket-holders will have their 2021 passes automatically transferred to 2022 and that "subsequent years will [also] be bumped one year forward." In other words, if you originally changed your 2020 ticket to 2022, it will now be eligible for 2023.

If for some reason Bass Coast is unable to host the festival in 2022, all passes will be bumped another year forward. You can read their 2022 "Pandemic Clause" below.

Bass Coast has announced a 2022 "Pandemic Clause."

You can read the full statement from the organizers of Bass Coast below. For more information regarding the COVID-19 response for ticket-holders, head over to the official Bass Coast website.

To mark the weekend of this year’s event, Bass Coast Festival presents Pixel Virtual Festival July 8 & 9, 2021.

