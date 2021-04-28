Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed to Summer 2022

Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed to Summer 2022

"We feel this decision aligns with our commitment to delivering a safe, immersive experience of the highest calibre."
Author:
Publish date:

Bass Coast

"We feel this decision aligns with our commitment to delivering a safe, immersive experience of the highest calibre."

The beloved Canadian boutique festival Bass Coast has announced the postponement of its 2021 event.

Bass Coast is the latest music festival forced to make the difficult decision to postpone due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an official statement, organizers explained that "without knowing what public health measures will be in place this July, we lack the critical information necessary to contract infrastructure, book artists and secure vendors." 

Originally scheduled for July, the festival's 12th edition is now tentatively set for July 8th to 11th, 2022. Organizers indicated that all current ticket-holders will have their 2021 passes automatically transferred to 2022 and that "subsequent years will [also] be bumped one year forward." In other words, if you originally changed your 2020 ticket to 2022, it will now be eligible for 2023. 

If for some reason Bass Coast is unable to host the festival in 2022, all passes will be bumped another year forward. You can read their 2022 "Pandemic Clause" below.

Bass Coast created the Pandemic Clause 2022

Bass Coast has announced a 2022 "Pandemic Clause."

You can read the full statement from the organizers of Bass Coast below. For more information regarding the COVID-19 response for ticket-holders, head over to the official Bass Coast website.

After carefully considering the information available to us at this time, we are making the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 edition of Bass Coast Festival to July 8-11, 2022 (dates subject to change). Without knowing what public health measures will be in place this July, we lack the critical information necessary to contract infrastructure, book artists and secure vendors. We feel this decision aligns with our commitment to delivering a safe, immersive experience of the highest calibre.

Tickets purchased for 2021 and subsequent years will be bumped one year forward. See full details on our website. This is disappointing news to communicate, but we are optimistic about 2022. We are committed to using this time to plan a safe and cutting-edge event. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

To mark the weekend of this year’s event, Bass Coast Festival presents Pixel Virtual Festival July 8 & 9, 2021. 

FOLLOW BASS COAST FESTIVAL:

Website: basscoast.ca
Facebook: facebook.com/BassCoastFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/basscoastfest
Instagram: instagram.com/basscoastfest

Related

2019 Bass Coast Radio Stage
NEWS

Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed Until 2021

The impact of COVID-19 claims another iconic Canadian music festival.

Electric Forest 2019
EVENTS

Electric Forest Officially Postponed to Summer 2022

Despite ongoing efforts, the fest's 10th edition will be postponed—again.

Alexandre Fumeron - Afterdepth
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Paris Postponed to Summer 2022

Pearl Jam has been confirmed to return for the festival's 2022 edition.

Pagoda - Shambhala MF
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Postponed to 2022 Due to Uncertainty of COVID-19

A statement shared by organizers cited "too many unknowns right now."

Screen-Shot-2021-03-18-at-11.00.28-AM
EVENTS

Burning Man Officially Postponed to 2022

Black Rock City organizers confirmed the news in a somber blog post.

Bass Coast 2019 Slaybay Stage
EVENTS

Bass Coast Festival Announces 2020 Theme and First Wave Lineup

The independent, four-day music and art festival will return this year.

Shambhala Music Festival
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Announces 2021 Dates

"We look forward to safely returning to the dancefloor with you in 2021."

Shambhala Music Festival
NEWS

Shambhala Music Festival Officially Postponed Until 2021

Another beloved music festival bites the dust due to the impact of COVID-19.