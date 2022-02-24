Basscon's Wasteland Festival Is Returning to SoCal With a Revamped, Mind-Blowing Stage
Wasteland has long been the crown jewel of Basscon, and to celebrate the return of the brand's flagship festival, organizers are pulling no punches by debuting a redesigned stage production in 2022.
Check out a digital render of the mind-blowing stage below.
It's no myth that Insomniac is home to a diverse range of envelope-pushing brands within the EDM ecosystem. This year, Basscon—the company's dedicated hard dance brand—has brought in Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project, Lady Faith, and many more hardstyle favorites.
Wasteland is scheduled to kick off on Friday, February 25th at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center. You can purchase tickets here.
Recommended Articles
Basscon's Wasteland Festival Is Returning to SoCal With a Revamped, Mind-Blowing Stage
The nation's premier hard dance event is celebrating its return to SoCal with completely reimagined production.
GRiZ and Wiz Khalifa Are Performing at a Cannabis-Forward Music Festival
Part-carnival and part-music festival, The Roll Up Festival is an adult playground.
Basscon Wasteland 2022: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know
Ahead of the triumphant return to the NOS Events Center, learn about Wasteland's Covid-19 policies, schedule, lineup, travel guides, and more.
Basscon has also announced an all-new and exclusive merch line that will be available both at Wasteland 2022 and online. You can peruse the collection here.
In preparation for the two-day takeover, Basscon curated a an official Spotify playlist, which you can check out below.
FOLLOW BASSCON:
Facebook: facebook.com/bassconmassive
Instagram: instagram.com/basscon
Twitter: twitter.com/bassconmassive
Website: bassconmassive.com