Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, More to Perform at Basscon Wasteland 2022: See the Full Lineup

Insomniac Events

The return of the SoCal hardstyle festival is scheduled for late February.

Ahead of the long-awaited return of Wasteland, Insomniac has announced a stacked lineup for the 2022 edition of the beloved hardstyle festival.

Organized by the promoter's Basscon brand, a longtime mecca of hard dance music launched in 2013, Wasteland is scheduled for February 25th and 26th at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center.

This year's Wasteland lineup is replete with hardstyle favorites, such as iconic Dutch producer Headhunterz and prolific Norwegian duo Da Tweekaz. Other notable DJs primed for performances include Lady Faith, DJ Isaac, Sub Zero Project, and Lil Texas, among others.

According to a press release, organizers are preparing to reveal a brand new design and production at the festival's central Wasteland stage, where all 14 of the lineup's artists will throw down.

Two-day festival tickets are currently on sale for $110 and single-day passes will be available for $55 starting this Friday, January 14th. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup below. 

Basscon Wasteland 2022 Lineup

Da Tweekaz
DJ Isaac
DJ Mad Dog
Dr Phunk
Hartshorn
Headhunterz
Hypnotic
Lady Faith
Lil Texas
Link
Sound Rush
Sub Zero Project
Talon
Warface

FOLLOW WASTELAND:

Website: wasteland.bassconmassive.com
Facebook: facebook.com/bassconmassive
Twitter: twitter.com/bassconmassive
Instagram: instagram.com/basscon

