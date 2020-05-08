Bassnectar Hosts #EmpathyArt Fundraiser Gallery for COVID-19 Relief

Bassnectar's nonprofit charity initiative, Be Interactive, has been known to stand behind some important causes in recent years, including bringing clean water to Flint, Michigan, promoting good mental health, and much more. Now, the charity is hosting a unique art gallery to benefit those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be Interactive has partnered with Colorado-based nonprofit Conscious Alliance in order to benefit visual artists, as well as COVID-19 relief efforts. Visual artists will be selling their work and displaying it online with the hashtag #EmpathyArt. Profits generated will go to both the artists themselves as well as Be Interactive’s COVID-19 micro-grants, or Conscious Alliance’s hunger relief efforts, which have distributed over 500,000 meals to those in need since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown.

The initiative begun at 12PM PST, and artists will begin participating in the decentralized gallery, posting their art via Instagram and other forums using the #EmpathyArt hashtag and choosing their own methods of auctioning off their art.

Additionally, Bassnectar has chosen to donate all proceeds from "Empathy (Bass Remedy Remix)," from his forthcoming album All Colors, towards the nonprofits.

“We are so honored that this Empathy remix will forever be associated with how we are embodying the feeling today. This community is founded on love, giving, and righteous causes,” said Lia Holland, executive director of Be Interactive. “Although we are afraid for what the future might bring for our musician friends, and for the events that have given our organizations their spark, we’ve found that the best medicine for fear is taking action.The whole world is changing, and we’re inspired to try something new and bring people together to be a part of the change, and the healing.”

Those interested in donating, participating as an artist, or purchasing art or Bassnectar's "Empathy" single can find more information at Be Interactive's website.

