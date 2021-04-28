Diplo, TroyBoi, SNBRN, More to Headline Beach House 2021

Diplo, TroyBoi, SNBRN, More to Headline Beach House 2021

The multi-day music experience is an escape to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Author:
Publish date:

Los Cabos Guide

The multi-day music experience is an escape to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Beach House is the latest star-studded destination event hosted by travel and tourism agency LVIN, an affiliate company of Expedition America. 

Earlier this year, the agency announced their latest unforgettable getaway experience set in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, running from May 20th to 24th. From arrival to departure, LVIN has arranged activities such as pool parties, excursions, and outings to popular nightclubs. 

Each night guests will be shuttled to a new venue and enjoy live DJ performances from headliners Diplo, TroyBoi, Cut Snake, Croatia Squad, SNBRN, Sam Blacky, and more. 

Beach House attendees can choose from a selection of six stunning hotels in Los Cabos for their stay. Packages range in price from $649 to $2,149 per person, with varying amenities and lodging options. 

The price tag reflects access to pool parties, select open bar hours, beach activities, and access to all music events as well as transportation to and from the venues. Unfortunately, these prices do not reflect all-inclusive food and drinks, as only breakfast is included. 

Hotel Options

Below are the Hotels LVIN partnered with for Beach House 2021.

Villa Del Palmar

1 / 6

If you wanted to make the most of your time in Cabo, the travel agency also provides add-ons to your trip such as embarking on a booze cruise, ziplining or bungee jumping, as well as various motor excursions.

To make the process as seamless as possible, LVIN has established stress-free booking policies. For starters, only a $20 deposit fee is required to book the trip and the rest can be paid off in equal monthly payments. There is also a 30-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee in place, should something come up. Plus, the agency does allow changes to be made to the booking up to 100 days from the departure date.

To find out more information about Beach House 2021, head to the festival's official website.

Related

Baha Beach Fest
EVENTS

Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, More Set to Headline Baja Beach Fest 2021

The reggaeton and Latin multi-day music festival will run for two weekends in August.

Ozuna presents Cancun Fest 2021
EVENTS

Ozuna Presents "Cancun Fest" Destination Festival in Mexico With DJ Snake, Wisin, More

The four-day festival will be an all-inclusive experience at The Grand Oasis Resort.

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Seven Lions, deadmau5, TroyBoi, and More Announced on Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup

Bonnaroo will also offer around-the-clock crisis counseling "to create a safe and secure environment."

Burning Man 2012
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces 2021 Theme: Terra Incognita

"After a year without Black Rock City we’re all longing to reconnect – for a going home after all that staying home."

TroyBoi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Releases Fierce New Tribal Trap Track, "Mother Africa"

"The drop literally slaps in the face with culture."

sherwood forest
EVENTS

Electric Forest Organizers Share Critical Update on Festival's 2021 Edition

"If Electric Forest 2021 is to happen, it will take place in August."

Burning Man Project Question in the dust
EVENTS

Burning Man CEO Provides Detailed Update on Festival's 2021 Edition

No matter the outcome, Marian Goodell says "art needs to happen."

General
EVENTS

RETROSPEKT Festival Streams This Weekend with SNBRN, Autograf, The Knocks, More

The digital festival will benefit a number of organizations and causes, including MusiCares and To Write Love On Her Arms.