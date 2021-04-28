Diplo, TroyBoi, SNBRN, More to Headline Beach House 2021

Beach House is the latest star-studded destination event hosted by travel and tourism agency LVIN, an affiliate company of Expedition America.

Earlier this year, the agency announced their latest unforgettable getaway experience set in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, running from May 20th to 24th. From arrival to departure, LVIN has arranged activities such as pool parties, excursions, and outings to popular nightclubs.

Each night guests will be shuttled to a new venue and enjoy live DJ performances from headliners Diplo, TroyBoi, Cut Snake, Croatia Squad, SNBRN, Sam Blacky, and more.

Beach House attendees can choose from a selection of six stunning hotels in Los Cabos for their stay. Packages range in price from $649 to $2,149 per person, with varying amenities and lodging options.

The price tag reflects access to pool parties, select open bar hours, beach activities, and access to all music events as well as transportation to and from the venues. Unfortunately, these prices do not reflect all-inclusive food and drinks, as only breakfast is included.

Hotel Options

If you wanted to make the most of your time in Cabo, the travel agency also provides add-ons to your trip such as embarking on a booze cruise, ziplining or bungee jumping, as well as various motor excursions.

To make the process as seamless as possible, LVIN has established stress-free booking policies. For starters, only a $20 deposit fee is required to book the trip and the rest can be paid off in equal monthly payments. There is also a 30-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee in place, should something come up. Plus, the agency does allow changes to be made to the booking up to 100 days from the departure date.

To find out more information about Beach House 2021, head to the festival's official website.