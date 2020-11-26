Beatport and Absolut Team Up for New Year's Eve 2020 Livestream With Carl Cox and More

Beatport and Absolut Team Up for New Year's Eve 2020 Livestream With Carl Cox and More

The 20-hour streaming event will kick off in Melbourne with a performance from Cox.
Author:
Publish date:

As a part of the "It's In Our Spirit" campaign, globally recognized premium vodka maker Absolut has teamed up with Beatport to host a worldwide streaming event on New Year's Eve 2020. 

Sending off an extremely difficult year on a positive note, the event will feature over 20 hours of music streamed from myriad cities across the globe. It kicks off in Melbourne with a performance from legendary DJ Carl Cox before midnight local time. From there, the party will traverse multiple timezones as sets are seamlessly broadcast from Shanghai, New Delhi, Berlin, London, Miami, San Francisco, and more before returning to Australia, where Cox will close out the event. 

In addition to Cox, TOKiMONSTA, Jamie Jones, Ray RayNastia, and more will be performing virtual DJ sets. 

20201125200316

"Creating #DanceAway2020 with our friends at Beatport is an exciting and innovative way to ring in the New Year using music as a way to connect and celebrate," said Georgia McDonnell-Adams, Global Experience & Partnerships Manager at Absolut, in a press statement. 

"This has been a challenging year for everyone," added Ed Hill, Vice President, Media Group at Beatport. "But one silver lining has been how the dance community has rallied around live streams to keep the culture that we all love alive. Coming together with Absolut to host this incredible lineup performing from cities all over the world is the best way to send 2020 packing."

The full roster of performances has yet to be announced, but from the lineup's first phase, it's already certain that "Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020" is set to be one of the biggest virtual electronic music celebrations for the holiday, and a great way for electronic music fans worldwide to send off 2020. 

To learn more about "Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020," visit Absolut's official website. The party kicks off with Cox on December 31st from Melbourne, before midnight local time, and can be streamed via Beatport's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live channels. 

Related

close-up-photography-of-macbook-pro-1493086
EVENTS

Beatport Partners with Twitch to Present "ReConnect" Livestream

The livestream event will feature DJ sets from Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, and more.

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland is Planning a New Years Eve Virtual Festival

According to reports, the brand's "Around the World" concept didn't turn a profit, but organizers aren't giving up quite yet.

Heart Hands
EVENTS

Beatport and When The Music Stops Announce #YouAreNotAlone Virtual Music Festival

The ReConnect livestream will include music and educational segments in support of mental health.

dolbyatmos07-87oJ7wDIHTJ9BNMcxEwFrP7zYOb3BEn3
EVENTS

Defected Records to Staff New Livestream Festival Series With Nightlife Professionals Displaced by Pandemic

Defected will promote the work of industry pros who have found themselves unemployed due to the pandemic.

Carl cox
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Pete Tong, More to Perform at Virtual Beirut Fundraiser

Watch your favorite artists throw down to raise money for the city of Beirut.

Maya Jane Coles
EVENTS

Beatport Teams Up with HE.SHE.THEY. Collective for Pride 2020 Livestream Featuring Maya Jane Coles, More

HE.SHE.THEY. and Beatport joined forces to assemble a Pride 2020 livestream that features some of the many talented artists from the LGBTQIA+ community.

cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Partners With Social Virtual Reality Platform, Sensorium Galaxy

A true-to-life virtual representation of Cox will stream DJ sets via the platform.

50079516906_161d2234df_k
EVENTS

Watch Sets by Noisia, Carl Cox, Skream, Fatboy Slim, and More from VR Festival Lost Horizon

Those who missed the festival can now enjoy sets from some of the weekend's biggest performers.