Beatport and Absolut Team Up for New Year's Eve 2020 Livestream With Carl Cox and More

As a part of the "It's In Our Spirit" campaign, globally recognized premium vodka maker Absolut has teamed up with Beatport to host a worldwide streaming event on New Year's Eve 2020.

Sending off an extremely difficult year on a positive note, the event will feature over 20 hours of music streamed from myriad cities across the globe. It kicks off in Melbourne with a performance from legendary DJ Carl Cox before midnight local time. From there, the party will traverse multiple timezones as sets are seamlessly broadcast from Shanghai, New Delhi, Berlin, London, Miami, San Francisco, and more before returning to Australia, where Cox will close out the event.

In addition to Cox, TOKiMONSTA, Jamie Jones, Ray Ray, Nastia, and more will be performing virtual DJ sets.

"Creating #DanceAway2020 with our friends at Beatport is an exciting and innovative way to ring in the New Year using music as a way to connect and celebrate," said Georgia McDonnell-Adams, Global Experience & Partnerships Manager at Absolut, in a press statement.



"This has been a challenging year for everyone," added Ed Hill, Vice President, Media Group at Beatport. "But one silver lining has been how the dance community has rallied around live streams to keep the culture that we all love alive. Coming together with Absolut to host this incredible lineup performing from cities all over the world is the best way to send 2020 packing."

The full roster of performances has yet to be announced, but from the lineup's first phase, it's already certain that "Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020" is set to be one of the biggest virtual electronic music celebrations for the holiday, and a great way for electronic music fans worldwide to send off 2020.

To learn more about "Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020," visit Absolut's official website. The party kicks off with Cox on December 31st from Melbourne, before midnight local time, and can be streamed via Beatport's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live channels.