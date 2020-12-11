Honey Dijon, Nicole Moudaber, Patrick Topping Join Absolut and Beatport's NYE Show

#DanceAway2020 will be a virtual techno haven this NYE.
Absolut is sending off 2020 on a positive note by teaming up with Beatport to host a worldwide streaming event on New Year's Eve. The event is set to feature over 20 hours of music streamed from cities across the globe. If you were looking for a way to start 2021 off on an epic but safe foot, look no further.

When the first round of the #DanceAway2020 lineup came out, we thought it couldn't get any better than this. Turns out, it could. Honey Dijon, Nicole Moudaber, Patrick Topping, Sydney Blu, BLANCah, MACHÌNA & SEKITOVA, and Mendy Indigo are the latest to join the already star-studded stream. Previously announced artists include Carl CoxTOKiMONSTA, Jamie Jones, Nastia, Jaguar, BLOT!, RayRay, and Jixo & Danz

Beatport X Absolut NYE Lineup

The festivities will begin before midnight local time in Melbourne, Australia with Carl Cox, who is set to ring in one of the first 2021 New Year celebrations on the planet. The party continues across 15+ time zones and cities including Shanghai, New Delhi, Berlin, London, Miami, San Francisco, and more before returning to Australia, where Cox will close out the event.

To learn more about "Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020," visit Absolut's official website. It will be available to be streamed via Beatport's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live channels on December 31st. 

