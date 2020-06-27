Beatport Teams Up with HE.SHE.THEY. Collective for Pride 2020 Livestream Featuring Maya Jane Coles, More

In honor of Pride 2020, Beatport has teamed up with international collective HE.SHE.THEY. for a full-day livestream celebration that will be spotlighting the rich trove of talent from the LGBTQIA+ community.

The artists featured in the Pride 2020 event represent some of dance music's many notable and diverse contributors from the community and its intersections. Today's streaming schedule in chronological order features SYREETA, TOM STEPHAN / SUPERCHUMBO, Jaguar, PAGANO, Sippin' T, Kiddy Smile, Catz 'N Dogz, DJ PAULETTE, Maya Jane Coles, Wax Wings, J. Worra, Karsten Sollors, Nina Flowers, Lauren Flax, and CALAGNA.

HE.SHE.THEY. is an inclusive collective with a mission focused on promoting diversity within the dance music community. The internationally-recognized platform includes a record label, fashion brand, and events organization under its umbrella. Globally, the collective has successfully organized shows in over a dozen different countries.

Throughout the Pride 2020 stream, Beatport will be providing track identification as songs are played in real time. The leading digital store for electronic music is making the on-the-spot music discovery process easier than ever, enabling viewers to quickly find, preview, and purchase songs as they watch from home.

The Pride 2020 livestream event kicked off at 7AM PST today, June 27th, and is running for fifteen hours on Beatport's Twitch channel. The event will be fundraising throughout the day for charitable organizations Black Lives Matter, Stonewall, Mermaids, and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

