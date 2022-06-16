Beatport Announces First-Ever "ReConnect" Electronic Music Summit In New York City

Beatport has announced its first-ever "ReConnect Summit," a two-day event that will examine electronic music's intersection with technology, cryptocurrency, wellness and more.

The inaugural conference will take place on September 21st and 22nd at 74 Wythe, a 15,000-square foot venue located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The summit will feature think tanks and discussions rooted in a number of timely topics, such as dance music culture and creative innovation.

Partners include Audius, the blockchain-powered audio platform; PIXELYNX, an innovative company founded by deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin developing music experiences in the metaverse; and Women in Music, a nonprofit committed to advancing equality for women, among others.

"It is our hope that extending and transforming the ReConnect concept into an annual place to exchange ideas about our business, resonates with our community in New York and the U.S. in general," said Ed Hill, Senior Vice President of Beatport Media Group, in a statement. “This is a hugely important market for the music that we all love so much."

c/o Beatport

The "ReConnect Summit" expands Beatport's namesake philanthropic initiative, which launched following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal to unite the electronic music community as it succumbed to the pitfalls of the virus. According to Beatport, ReConnect has raised over $800,000 for charities across the globe.

"The challenges of the pandemic and the response from our global community have exhibited just how vibrant and resilient our culture is," added Robb McDaniels, CEO of The Beatport Group. "ReConnect was born out of the pandemic as an effort to help keep our community thriving, and now that we’re starting to gather again we thought that bringing together executives, artists and fans of dance music and DJ culture would be a powerful way to reconnect."

You can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets here.