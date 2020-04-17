Beatport Reconnect II Stream Is Now Live

As more and and more festivals bite the dust due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beatport has stepped up to the plate to keep the music going with it's highly successful ReConnect series. The second edition of ReConnect is now live and will run for 36 consecutive hours. Check out the stream below.

Reconnect II features one of the most stacked virtual music festival lineups. Kicking things off will be David Guetta (under his Jack Back moniker), who is also spinning a larger-than-life two-hour set tomorrow in downtown Miami to benefit nonprofit organizations geared toward COVID-19 relief. Rounding out the opening festivities are none other Bob Moses, Tiësto, and Gabriel & Dresden. The lineup only gets stronger from there, with SOFI TUKKER, Kaskade, Louisahhh and KiNK.

The first iteration of ReConnect raised over $180,000 for the Association of Electronic Music (AFEM) and COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Beatport will be continuing in its fundraising efforts for ReConnect II.

