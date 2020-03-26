Beatport Partners with Twitch to Present "ReConnect" Livestream

Digital music retail giant Beatport has teamed up with the world's foremost livestreaming platform Twitch to bring fans of all things EDM livestreamed DJ sets from some of their favorite artists. As fans are looking for ways to catch live performances from top musicians worldwide while remaining in social isolation due to regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this new event - titled Beatport Presents: ReConnect - comes at just the right time to give people the music they're craving.

ReConnect is a 24-hour marathon stream, and will feature DJ sets from artists like Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nicole Moudaber, Bonobo, and more - all streamed from the artists' homes or private recording studios.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the COVID-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable. With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world”, says Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels.

Viewers of ReConnect can use Twitch's built-in functions during the stream to make donations to those most affected by the pandemic, directly benefiting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and the AFEM Members COVID - 19 Hardship Fund. The event will also feature merchandise giveaways, and Beatport will present track IDs of all songs being played in order to allow viewers to purchase music during the stream, in support of artists affected by revenue loss during the isolation period.

Beatport Presents: ReConnect will begin at 8:00 PM GMT on Friday, March 27. More information can be found at this link.

FOLLOW BEATPORT:

Facebook: facebook.com/beatport

Twitter: twitter.com/beatport

Instagram: instagram.com/beatport

Website: beatport.com