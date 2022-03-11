Beatport to Host Fundraising Livestream In Support of Ukraine

Beatport is hosting over 24 of performances from artists all over the world in support of Ukraine this weekend.

On Sunday, the popular music platform will host a special edition of their ReConnect livestream series in support of Choose Love Ukraine, an organization dedicated to protecting the Ukrainian LGBTQIA+ community in the wake of Russia's invasion. According to a press release, previous iterations of the ReConnect series have raised over $600,000 in total..

Organizers have recruited an international cast of dance music talent for the charity event. Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing, TERR, Yousef, Hector Romero, Daria Kolosova and many more will stream performances from a variety of locations all over the world. While some artists will beam in on their own from their homes or studios, others will be streaming from events in New York City, Sydney, Berlin, Brazil, Spain, The Netherlands, and more.

c/o Beatport

As an extra incentive for viewers to donate to the cause, Pioneer DJ, Serato, Native Instruments, RANE, Denon, Numark, and Akai will be giving away controllers, speakers, and more as prizes. All of the proceeds from the virtual event will be used to provide food, shelter, legal assistance, medical care, and other important services to Ukrainians in need.

Beatport's charity fundraiser livestream will begin on Sunday, March 13th at 1AM ET (10PM PT). You can learn more about the event and tune in over the weekend here.