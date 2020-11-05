Beatport and When The Music Stops Announce #YouAreNotAlone Virtual Music Festival

The ReConnect livestream will include music and educational segments in support of mental health.
With its patented "ReConnect" series, Beatport has arguably been the leading destination for dance music livestreams during the COVID-19 era. The vets behind the music marketplace are now taking their expertise in the field and branching into educational content for their millions of viewers.

To do so, they've partnered with When The Music Stops and Silentmode to host a 24-hour virtual music festival in support of mental health. Dubbed #YouAreNotAlone, the stream will go live on Beatport's Twitch channel on Saturday, November 7th. 

As the pandemic continues to plague society, affecting both our physical safety and our mental well-being, it's important now more than ever to feel connected to our fellow humans. That is why this stream will feature important educational segments about mental health and wellness, led by experts. These specialists will tackle topics such as depression, sleeping habits, productivity during the pandemic, creativity, and more challenges facing both the electronic music community and our world at large.

“It’s really important that brands with true impact recognize the importance of mental health awareness, potential triggers, and ways in which we can all come together to provide solutions," said Bradley Dowding-Young, founder of Silentmode and Breathonics, in a press release. "Beatport have been working hard to put together this special event which can sensibly approach the conversation within the most vulnerable groups of society; we at Silentmode really commend that and are thankful to be able to bring a solution for those that need it.” 

Of course, music will still be at the forefront of this stream. The lineup should be enough to clear your calendar with performances by Adam Beyer, Archie Hamilton, Angie Vee, Boys Noize, Ida Engberg Junior Sanchez, Kaskade, Lady Starlight, LOUISAHHH, Riva Starr, and many more.

“These are trying times for our industry. Now more than ever taking care of ourselves - our minds, our wellbeing and, the wellbeing of others, is truly vital,” Beatport’s CEO, Robb McDaniels, added. “Mental health has been one of the most talked-about topics in our industry for years, and this is a global topic that should continue to be discussed and destigmatized. Everyone at Beatport takes this topic very seriously and will continue to bring visibility to it.”

To watch the "Beatport ReConnect x When The Music Stops: #YouAreNotAlone" stream, head over to Beatport's Twitch channel at 7PM PT (10PM ET, 4AM CEST).

