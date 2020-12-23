Spend Your New Year's Eve in a Trippy Virtual Mushroom with Beats Antique

If you're still looking for ways to spend your New Year's Eve in a safe yet fun way, look no further. Oakland-based experimental electronic music group Beats Antique are hosting their very own New Year's Eve extravaganza at The Virtual Mushroom so you can ring in 2021 in a mystical land from the comfort of your own home.

The December 31st event will consist of five shows across each timezone, with dance performances, live music, and midnight countdowns. The Virtual Mushroom is a recently launched online venue designed by te legendary digital artist Android Jones and powered by Infinite Reality. You may know Jones from his jaw-dropping, immersive animations for the Infinite Playa from the Burning Man Multiverse.

The price is listed as "Pay What You Can" but donations of $15 are recommended. It's a small price to pay for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind celebration night. There are also tiered ticketing options that offer even more exclusive content, like a Zoom hang session with the band ($30) and an album sneak peek listening session ($50).

To purchase tickets for Beat Antique's 2020 New Year's Eve event in The Virtual Mushroom click here.

