Ben Böhmer Stuns with Hot Air Balloon Performance in Turkey

Cercle Events are always a spectacle, pairing cutting edge dance music with sights from some of the world's most interesting and carefully chosen locations. The Cercle organization has played host to sets from Disclosure, ZHU, Bob Sinclair, Adriatique, and a multitude of other influential electronic artists, all broadcast from unique and exquisite areas around the globe.

The latest artist to grace a Cercle event was Anjunadeep's rising star Ben Böhmer. This time, the broadcast took place in Cappadocia, Turkey—a location recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site—with Böhmer floating high above and performing in a hot air balloon.

Böhmer's deep and ethereal grooves provided the perfect soundtrack for the stunning broadcast, which panned over Cappadocia's incredible "fairy chimney" rock formations and picturesque, rolling hills. He went on to call the set "the craziest thing [he'd] done in [his] life" in a post-event tweet.

Included in Ben Böhmer's set were tracks from his latest EP, Phases, released on August 26th via Anjunadeep. The brassy, arpeggiated title track "Zeit & Raum," a collaboration with Anjuna compatriot Spencer Brown, as well as a specially composed piece called "Cappadocia" and a vast array of other favorites were heard in the unforgettable performance.

Böhmer's Cercle performance broadcast from Cappadocia can be viewed in full at Cercle's Facebook page.

