Skip to main content
BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival to Debut In Cyprus With Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, More

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival to Debut In Cyprus With Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, More

Organizers promise a "groundbreaking" beachside festival experience soundtracked by some of the greatest techno and house music artists in the world.

c/o BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival

Organizers promise a "groundbreaking" beachside festival experience soundtracked by some of the greatest techno and house music artists in the world.

Landing in Cyprus for two weekends of incredible techno and house music, BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival is gearing up to make its debut later this year.

Taking place at a scenic beachside venue that spans over 20,000 square meters, BeOn1x Open Mind boasts a staggering lineup featuring a number of iconic electronic music artists. The festival’s stages will be set up on Larnaca’s CTO Beach, a sun-kissed location with a rich history of Cypriot culture.

The lineup slated to take over the decks at BeOn1x is masterfully curated and will certainly enchant the event’s expected 12,000 daily attendees. BeOn1x’s headliners include Carl Cox, Sven Väth, Deborah De Luca, Jamie Jones, Sasha and John Digweed, among others.

BeOn1x Open Mind 2022 lineup.

BeOn1x Open Mind 2022 lineup.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

BeOn1x Press Photo
EVENTS

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival to Debut In Cyprus With Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, More

Organizers promise a "groundbreaking" beachside festival experience soundtracked by some of the greatest techno and house music artists in the world.

By EDM.com Staff
280307528_552295563121134_5555704573605787983_n
EVENTS

Deathpact to Play Four Shows In As Many Cities On the Same Night

The Midheaven tour will see the mysterious collective perform in Los Angeles, New York City, Vancouver and Orlando on the same night.

By Nick Yopko
Bass Canyon
NEWS

Police Backpedal, Claim Suspect's Intent Was Not "To Cause a Mass Shooting" at Bass Canyon Festival

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office had released a statement which reported its deputies believed a "mass shooting [was] avoided at Gorge Amphitheater."

By Jason Heffler

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival's debut in Larnaca is bound to help cement the location as one of the most exciting in Europe. In addition to the explosive live and DJ sets, BeOn1x attendees will be able to explore a slew of water sport activities as well as football, volleyball and yoga on the beach.

"This is going to be our first festival in Cyprus, but we expect it to be groundbreaking," reads a press release issued by BeOn1x. "It is the kind of event you are going to remember for a long time and look forward to every year. Each person will feel harmony of nature and music with every cell in their body. So, grab some friends and extend your festival season for another month."

Tickets for BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival are available here. The event's first weekend is scheduled for September 23rd to 25th and its second September 30th to October 2nd.

FOLLOW BEON1X OPEN MIND MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/BEON1X
Instagram: instagram.com/beon1x
Twitter: twitter.com/BeOn1x
Website: beon1x.com

Related

Loveland Festival 2021 1
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Solomun, Jamie Jones, More to Headline Amsterdam's 2022 Loveland Festival

Fueled by "an endless love for quality music," the beloved Dutch festival is returning to the lush Sloterpark to celebrate its 25th edition.

martin garrix
EVENTS

New Electronic Music Festival to Debut In D.C. With Martin Garrix, GRiZ, Seven Lions, More

Project GLOW has been in the making for 20 years, according to organizers.

Crush Music Festival
EVENTS

Arizona to Host Carl Cox, Kaskade, Adam Beyer, More for Inaugural "Body Language" Festival

Tickets for the three-day house, techno and underground music event are on sale now.

eric prydz arc
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Announced for Chicago's ARC Festival: See the Full 2022 Lineup

A number of the most iconic artists in techno and house music are set for performances at ARC 2022—as well as some of the genres' brightest.

CloZee - @tomasmorgan
EVENTS

Win 3-Day Passes, Transportation and More for Alaska's Sacred Acre Festival 2022

EDM.com is offering an all-inclusive experience to Sacred Acre, touted as Alaska's first major EDM festival.

Parklife Festival
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Kaytranada, Honey Dijon, More to Perform Manchester's Parklife Festival 2021

Parklife Festival 2021 has sold out in record time.

Desert
EVENTS

There's an Electronic Music Festival Going Down in a Moroccan Desert

The inaugural Aura Event promises a two-day desert festival experience chock full of house and techno music.

215880614_818426988818347_858708087589611236_n
EVENTS

HiJinx Set to Wrap Up 2021 With Can't-Miss NYE Music Festival In the City of Brotherly Love

Grab tickets now to see Alison Wonderland, Excision, GRiZ, ILLENIUM and many more throw down to tie a bow on 2021 in Philly.