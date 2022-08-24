BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival to Debut In Cyprus With Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, More
Landing in Cyprus for two weekends of incredible techno and house music, BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival is gearing up to make its debut later this year.
Taking place at a scenic beachside venue that spans over 20,000 square meters, BeOn1x Open Mind boasts a staggering lineup featuring a number of iconic electronic music artists. The festival’s stages will be set up on Larnaca’s CTO Beach, a sun-kissed location with a rich history of Cypriot culture.
The lineup slated to take over the decks at BeOn1x is masterfully curated and will certainly enchant the event’s expected 12,000 daily attendees. BeOn1x’s headliners include Carl Cox, Sven Väth, Deborah De Luca, Jamie Jones, Sasha and John Digweed, among others.
Organizers promise a "groundbreaking" beachside festival experience soundtracked by some of the greatest techno and house music artists in the world.
BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival's debut in Larnaca is bound to help cement the location as one of the most exciting in Europe. In addition to the explosive live and DJ sets, BeOn1x attendees will be able to explore a slew of water sport activities as well as football, volleyball and yoga on the beach.
"This is going to be our first festival in Cyprus, but we expect it to be groundbreaking," reads a press release issued by BeOn1x. "It is the kind of event you are going to remember for a long time and look forward to every year. Each person will feel harmony of nature and music with every cell in their body. So, grab some friends and extend your festival season for another month."
Tickets for BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival are available here. The event's first weekend is scheduled for September 23rd to 25th and its second September 30th to October 2nd.
