BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival Makes Colossal Debut In Cyprus

The beachside festival made its debut in Larnaca, providing a rich and mesmerizing experience.

c/o Press

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival recently made a massive debut in Cyprus, cementing itself as the most exciting dance music festivals in the region.

Featuring a plethora of some of dance music’s very best artists, the promising festival’s inaugural edition took place over two consecutive weekends starting September 23rd. Positioned on Larnaca’s breezy CTO Beach, the organizers of BeOn1x set out to influence the musical landscape of Cyprus with six stacked days of house and techno music. And it’s safe to say that it succeeded.

BeOn1x’s mainstage stood tall and wide, towering with state-of-the-art production, from CO2 cannons and dazzling lasers to stunning pyro and firework displays. Its most impressive feature was the pair of giant, illuminated hands. Likely inspired by Michelangelo’s iconic painting, "The Creation of Adam," the hands were a consistent theme across the the fest and offered a unique visual experience in tandem with the stage's production.

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival 2022.

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival 2022.

Buzzing with rich history and culture, Larnaca made for the perfect spot to launch BeOn1x. Less than an hour away from the country’s capital of Nicosia, the coastal city is a tourist hotspot throughout the summer season, which extends well into October thanks to the pleasant Mediterranean climate. 

BeOn1x’s lineup was something to behold, featuring illustrious artists such as Carl Cox, Guy Gerber, Matador, Boris Brejcha, BLOND:ISH and more taking the mainstage’s decks on the first weekend. Throughout the second weekend, attendees witnessed a similarly impressive combination of talents, which included the likes of Sven Väth, Paul Kalkbrenner, Deborah De Luca, Jamie Jones and Paco Osuna.

Carl Cox performing at BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival 2022. 

Carl Cox performing at BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival 2022. 

The festival’s Organic Stage provided a similar—albeit more relaxed—experience, with its circular tent design allowing fans to immerse themselves in the music. The magic of BeOn1x, however, extended far beyond its auditory curation.

Its VIP tables section provided attendees with a luxurious experience and a breathtaking view of the mainstage, while talented fire dancers dazzled with their impressive performances. In combination with more than a handful of art installations scattered across the festival's grounds, those spectacles made for a mesmerizing experience that enchanted the Cyprus electronic music faithful and made them aching to return for yet another round next year.

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival’s sophomore edition is scheduled for August 24-27, 2023. Early bird tickets are available here.

FOLLOW BEON1X OPEN MIND MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/BEON1X
Instagram: instagram.com/beon1x
Twitter: twitter.com/BeOn1x
Website: beon1x.com

