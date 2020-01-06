Beyond Wonderland Announces 2020 Lineup

The lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2020 has finally arrived. After teasing some of the performers in the form of an interactive card game, festival organizers have finally pulled back the curtain on who will take the stage for the next edition of their SoCal event.

EDM superstars Alison Wonderland, Tiësto, Diplo and Seven Lions are set to take the stage at Insomniac's fan-favorite event. Future attendees are also excited to see artists like Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), Dillon Francis, Alan Walker, and many more round out the lineup.

Insomniac has delivered the Beyond series to the golden state since 2010. With multiple genres represented, the fairytale-themed festival has become one of the West Coast's premier dance music events.

Beyond Wonderland 2020 takes place on March 20th and 21st at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10th at 1:00 PM PST. For more information, you can head over to their official website.

