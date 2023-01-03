Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023: See the Full Lineup

Insomniac is wasting no time in 2023 after revealing a huge lineup for the 12th edition of Beyond Wonderland.

The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM spectacular is returning to the NOS Events Center March 24-25. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 6th at 12pm and you can purchase them here.

After last year's wondrous festival, North America's preeminent electronic music festival promoter has once again set the tone for a massive festival in Southern California. The 2023 Beyond Wonderland lineup features Kaskade, Tiësto, Excision, Rusko, TroyBoi, Flosstradamus, WHIPPED CREAM, Dillon Francis, Cosmic Gate, Borgore and many more.

Fans can also look forward to raving at the five psychedelic stages of Beyond Wonderland: the Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle (by Bassrush), Caterpillar's Garden (by Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records), Cheshire Woods (by Basscon and Dreamstate) and The Looking Glass (by Factory 93).

Check out the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2023 below.

Beyond Wonderland 2023 Lineup

AC Slater

Alan Walker

Alok

Andrew Bayer

Andy C

Audien

Basscon

Bassrush Experience

Blanke

Borgore

Charles D

Chris Liebing

CID

Codeko

Cosmic Gate

Cristoph

Darren Styles

David Forbes

Deorro

Diesel

Dillon Francis

Discovery Project

DJ Adam Auburn

DJ Isaac

Dreamstate

Elephante

Eliminate

Ellen Allien

Excision

Factory 93 Experience

Felix Da Housecat

Ferry Corsten

Flosstradamus

Fredy Lane

FRIENDZONE

Giorgia Angiuli

Insomniac Records

J. Worra

John O'Callaghan

Joshwa

JSTJR

Kaivon

Kaskade

Kreation

Lil Texas B2B Must Die!

Lost In Dreams

Loud Luxury

Lucille Croft

Mat Zo

Matroda

Mau P

MERAKII

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Mr. Brooks

NGHTMRE

Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna

Nifra

Noizu

NØLL

Nostalgix

Pauline Herr

Reaper

Rebelion

REDTAPE

Rinaly

Riot Ten

Robert Hood

Rusko

Sam Paganini

San Holo

San Pacho

Shei

Slushii

Sound Rush

Space Motion

Steller

Stephan Bodzin

Sub Zero Project

SVDDEN DEATH

Tiësto

Trivecta

TroyBoi

Truncate

TWONSKI

Wax Motif

WHIPPED CREAM

Wilkinson

Will Clarke

Wuki

Yosuf

