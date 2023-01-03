Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023
Insomniac is wasting no time in 2023 after revealing a huge lineup for the 12th edition of Beyond Wonderland.
The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM spectacular is returning to the NOS Events Center March 24-25. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 6th at 12pm and you can purchase them here.
After last year's wondrous festival, North America's preeminent electronic music festival promoter has once again set the tone for a massive festival in Southern California. The 2023 Beyond Wonderland lineup features Kaskade, Tiësto, Excision, Rusko, TroyBoi, Flosstradamus, WHIPPED CREAM, Dillon Francis, Cosmic Gate, Borgore and many more.
Fans can also look forward to raving at the five psychedelic stages of Beyond Wonderland: the Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle (by Bassrush), Caterpillar's Garden (by Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records), Cheshire Woods (by Basscon and Dreamstate) and The Looking Glass (by Factory 93).
Recommended Articles
Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023: See the Full Lineup
The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM festival is returning to Southern California in the spring.
Listen to deadmau5 and YTCracker's Hacktivist Anthem, "Antisec"
In a nod to the AntiSec Movement, deadmau5 and YTCracker turn back the clock to "hacktivism in its prime."
Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso Revive Rave-Inspired Side Project, Buy Now
It's been 14 years, but Buy Now's sound feels more fresh and current than ever.
Check out the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2023 below.
Beyond Wonderland 2023 Lineup
AC Slater
Alan Walker
Alok
Andrew Bayer
Andy C
Audien
Basscon
Bassrush Experience
Blanke
Borgore
Charles D
Chris Liebing
CID
Codeko
Cosmic Gate
Cristoph
Darren Styles
David Forbes
Deorro
Diesel
Dillon Francis
Discovery Project
DJ Adam Auburn
DJ Isaac
Dreamstate
Elephante
Eliminate
Ellen Allien
Excision
Factory 93 Experience
Felix Da Housecat
Ferry Corsten
Flosstradamus
Fredy Lane
FRIENDZONE
Giorgia Angiuli
Insomniac Records
J. Worra
John O'Callaghan
Joshwa
JSTJR
Kaivon
Kaskade
Kreation
Lil Texas B2B Must Die!
Lost In Dreams
Loud Luxury
Lucille Croft
Mat Zo
Matroda
Mau P
MERAKII
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Mr. Brooks
NGHTMRE
Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna
Nifra
Noizu
NØLL
Nostalgix
Pauline Herr
Reaper
Rebelion
REDTAPE
Rinaly
Riot Ten
Robert Hood
Rusko
Sam Paganini
San Holo
San Pacho
Shei
Slushii
Sound Rush
Space Motion
Steller
Stephan Bodzin
Sub Zero Project
SVDDEN DEATH
Tiësto
Trivecta
TroyBoi
Truncate
TWONSKI
Wax Motif
WHIPPED CREAM
Wilkinson
Will Clarke
Wuki
Yosuf
FOLLOW BEYOND WONDERLAND:
Facebook: facebook.com/BeyondWonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/beyondwland
Twitter: twitter.com/BeyondWland
Website: socal.beyondwonderland.com