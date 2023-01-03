Skip to main content
Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023

Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023

The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM festival is returning to Southern California in the spring.

Jake West/Insomniac Events

The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM festival is returning to Southern California in the spring.

Insomniac is wasting no time in 2023 after revealing a huge lineup for the 12th edition of Beyond Wonderland.

The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM spectacular is returning to the NOS Events Center March 24-25. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 6th at 12pm and you can purchase them here.

After last year's wondrous festival, North America's preeminent electronic music festival promoter has once again set the tone for a massive festival in Southern California. The 2023 Beyond Wonderland lineup features Kaskade, Tiësto, Excision, Rusko, TroyBoi, Flosstradamus, WHIPPED CREAM, Dillon Francis, Cosmic Gate, Borgore and many more.

Fans can also look forward to raving at the five psychedelic stages of Beyond Wonderland: the Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle (by Bassrush), Caterpillar's Garden (by Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records), Cheshire Woods (by Basscon and Dreamstate) and The Looking Glass (by Factory 93).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Kaskade, Excision, Rusko, More Revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2023: See the Full Lineup

The Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM festival is returning to Southern California in the spring.

By EDM.com Staff
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to deadmau5 and YTCracker's Hacktivist Anthem, "Antisec"

In a nod to the AntiSec Movement, deadmau5 and YTCracker turn back the clock to "hacktivism in its prime."

By EDM.com Staff
Buy Now
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso Revive Rave-Inspired Side Project, Buy Now

It's been 14 years, but Buy Now's sound feels more fresh and current than ever.

By Cameron Sunkel

Check out the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2023 below.

Beyond Wonderland 2023 Lineup

AC Slater
Alan Walker
Alok
Andrew Bayer
Andy C
Audien
Basscon
Bassrush Experience
Blanke
Borgore
Charles D
Chris Liebing
CID
Codeko
Cosmic Gate
Cristoph
Darren Styles
David Forbes
Deorro
Diesel
Dillon Francis
Discovery Project
DJ Adam Auburn
DJ Isaac
Dreamstate
Elephante
Eliminate
Ellen Allien
Excision
Factory 93 Experience
Felix Da Housecat
Ferry Corsten
Flosstradamus
Fredy Lane
FRIENDZONE
Giorgia Angiuli
Insomniac Records
J. Worra
John O'Callaghan
Joshwa
JSTJR
Kaivon
Kaskade
Kreation
Lil Texas B2B Must Die!
Lost In Dreams
Loud Luxury
Lucille Croft
Mat Zo
Matroda
Mau P
MERAKII
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Mr. Brooks
NGHTMRE
Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna
Nifra
Noizu
NØLL
Nostalgix
Pauline Herr
Reaper
Rebelion
REDTAPE
Rinaly
Riot Ten
Robert Hood
Rusko
Sam Paganini
San Holo
San Pacho
Shei
Slushii
Sound Rush
Space Motion
Steller
Stephan Bodzin
Sub Zero Project
SVDDEN DEATH
Tiësto
Trivecta
TroyBoi
Truncate
TWONSKI
Wax Motif
WHIPPED CREAM
Wilkinson
Will Clarke
Wuki
Yosuf

FOLLOW BEYOND WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/BeyondWonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/beyondwland
Twitter: twitter.com/BeyondWland
Website: socal.beyondwonderland.com

Related

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland, Subtronics, More to Perform at Beyond Wonderland 2021: See the Full Lineup

The two-day festival will return to the NOS Events Center this summer.

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland 2022 Dates Revealed

Tickets to Insomniac's SoCal spectacular will go on sale later this week.

Virtual Riot at the Cheshire Woods, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022: Lineup, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the Alice in Wonderland themed festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, lineup, and more.

countdown nye
EVENTS

Zedd, deadmau5, More Confirmed for Countdown NYE 2022: See the Full Lineup

The alien-themed SoCal festival will feature four stages and over 80 artists.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Mainstage
EVENTS

Highlights From Beyond Wonderland 2022, an Alice in Wonderland-Themed Festival Utopia

The dazzling festival gave ravers a chance to let loose and dive into Insomniac’s topsy-turvy world.

A crowd and stage photo taken during the 2018 edition of Beyond Wonderland showing fireworks during Showtek's set.
NEWS

Beyond Wonderland Teases 2020 Lineup Through Digital "Beyond Cards"

Beyond Wonderland in Southern California is rolling out their lineup announcement in a unique reveal.

A crowd and stage photo taken during the 2018 edition of Beyond Wonderland showing fireworks during Showtek's set.
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces 2020 Lineup

Alison Wonderland, Tiësto, Diplo, Seven Lion, and more are set to play Beyond Wonderland 2020.