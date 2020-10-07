Beyond Wonderland Announces 2021 Return to The Gorge Amphitheatre

There is perhaps no live music destination as idyllic and beautiful as The Gorge Amphitheatre. The Washington venue, which is largely considered one of the most scenic in the nation, has stood the test of time as one of the most popular among EDM fans. Now, Insomniac has announced the in-person 2021 return of its famed Beyond Wonderland festival at The Gorge.

Insomniac hosted the "Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon" back in June 2020 in the thick of the pandemic, and while it was an incredible virtual experience, it obviously didn't come close to the physical version. The in-person fest is now set to return on June 18th and 19th, 2021 for "2 nights of Music, Art & Exploration + 3 magical nights of Camping," according to an October 6th Instagram post by Insomniac Events.

Fans should keep their eyes peeled in the coming weeks for an official lineup announcement. Pre-sale will begin this Friday, October 9th at 11AM PT (2PM ET) for $9.99 down.

Check out the full announcement below.