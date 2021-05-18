Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Unveils Stellar 2021 Lineup With REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More

The festival is scheduled to take place October 1st and 2nd.

Last year Insomniac Events announced that they would be expanding their Beyond Wonderland festival and hosting the brand's inaugural event at The Gorge Amphitheatre.

Like many other festivals, however, the promoter was forced to postpone the event due to the impact of the pandemic. Now that bright roads are seemingly ahead, Insomniac has officially announced the lineup for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2021.

Insomniac has pulled out all the stops for their new event, a three-day festival set against the backdrop of the idyllic Gorge. Some of the biggest names in electronic music will be returning to iconic venue, such as REZZ, SVDDEN DEATH, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, and Tiësto, among other electronic music superstars. Attendees can also look forward to catching sets from Pacific Northwest favorites like Kendoll, Darrius, Quackson, Sir Kutz, and Nostalgix.

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge is set to take place on October 1st and 2nd. The event will include three stages spread throughout the scenic venue, all of which will fit into its psychedelic Alice In Wonderland storybook theme.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, May 20th at 11AM PT here. You can check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.

1788-L

3LAU

AC Slater

Alan Walker

Alison Wonderland

ARMNHMR

Benny Benassi

BIJOU

Blunts & Blondes

Capozzi

The Chainsmokers

Cheyenne Giles

CID

Claptone

Darrius

Devault

Dr. Fresch

Drezo

Dustycloud

Eprom

Feed Me

Felix Cartal

G Jones

GG Magree

GRAVEDGR

Green Velvet

Hherb

Highlnd

Huxley Anne

John Summit

Joyryde

Juelz

Kaivon

Kayzo

Kendoll

Levitate

Loud Luxury

LP Giobbi

Lucii

Malaa

Moore Kismet

Nostalgix

Petey Clicks

Quackson

Rawtek

Regard

Rezz

Rohry

Said The Sky

Sidepiece

Sir Kutz

SoDown

Softest Hard

Steve Aoki

SVDDEN DEATH

Syence

TAILS

Tiësto

Vanic

Vanz

Virtual Riot

Wax Motif

Whipped Cream

Wuki

Yultron



Flyer for Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2021.

