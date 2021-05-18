Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Unveils Stellar 2021 Lineup With REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More
Last year Insomniac Events announced that they would be expanding their Beyond Wonderland festival and hosting the brand's inaugural event at The Gorge Amphitheatre.
Like many other festivals, however, the promoter was forced to postpone the event due to the impact of the pandemic. Now that bright roads are seemingly ahead, Insomniac has officially announced the lineup for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2021.
Insomniac has pulled out all the stops for their new event, a three-day festival set against the backdrop of the idyllic Gorge. Some of the biggest names in electronic music will be returning to iconic venue, such as REZZ, SVDDEN DEATH, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, and Tiësto, among other electronic music superstars. Attendees can also look forward to catching sets from Pacific Northwest favorites like Kendoll, Darrius, Quackson, Sir Kutz, and Nostalgix.
Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge is set to take place on October 1st and 2nd. The event will include three stages spread throughout the scenic venue, all of which will fit into its psychedelic Alice In Wonderland storybook theme.
Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, May 20th at 11AM PT here. You can check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.
1788-L
3LAU
AC Slater
Alan Walker
Alison Wonderland
ARMNHMR
Benny Benassi
BIJOU
Blunts & Blondes
Capozzi
The Chainsmokers
Cheyenne Giles
CID
Claptone
Darrius
Devault
Dr. Fresch
Drezo
Dustycloud
Eprom
Feed Me
Felix Cartal
G Jones
GG Magree
GRAVEDGR
Green Velvet
Hherb
Highlnd
Huxley Anne
John Summit
Joyryde
Juelz
Kaivon
Kayzo
Kendoll
Levitate
Loud Luxury
LP Giobbi
Lucii
Malaa
Moore Kismet
Nostalgix
Petey Clicks
Quackson
Rawtek
Regard
Rezz
Rohry
Said The Sky
Sidepiece
Sir Kutz
SoDown
Softest Hard
Steve Aoki
SVDDEN DEATH
Syence
TAILS
Tiësto
Vanic
Vanz
Virtual Riot
Wax Motif
Whipped Cream
Wuki
Yultron
