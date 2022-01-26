Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Unveils Star-Studded 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, Getter, More

Insomniac Events is going all out with their second year of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge.

The renowned dance music event promoter has unveiled a star-studded lineup fit for one of the most scenic venues in the world. The 2022 lineup features some of the most sought-after artists in the scene, including Porter Robinson, Kaskade, John Summit, Green Velvet, Elderbrook, Alesso and ACRAZE. Powerhouses like Zeds Dead, TroyBoi, Apashe, Getter, and Chris Lorenzo will also be joining their ranks, making this one of the most stacked lineups the Gorge has seen in years.

Insomniac has once again done an excellent job at booking local talent for their return to the Gorge, enlisting Pacific Northwest favorites like Frida K, Weird Waifu, and Downlo to represent Seattle.

While the lineup is enough to generate plenty of interest, Insomniac will be adding more names closer to the date of the festival.

Find tickets and camping passes for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2022 here.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2022 Lineup c/o Press

FOLLOW BEYOND WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/BeyondWonderland

Twitter: twitter.com/beyondwland

Instagram: instagram.com/beyondwland