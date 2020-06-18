Here are the Set Times for Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon This Weekend

Insomniac has released the official set times for this weekend's Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon. The two-day livestream event follows the fabled event brand's EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon, which stands as one of the most popular virtual parties to emerge from the global lockdown.

Set to air this Saturday and Sunday starting at 6PM PST (9PM ET), the Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon flaunts an unsurprisingly staggering lineup in true Insomniac fashion. Primed for appearances on Saturday, June 20th, in chronological order, are 3LAU, Good Times Ahead, William Black, LUCII, YehMe2, Cash Cash, Showtek, Dash Berlin, MiTiS, and a closing set by deadmau5's alias, TESTPILOT.

Sunday's lineup is equally gargantuan. Taking the virtual stage will be Meduza, Habstrakt, Sage Armstrong B2B Luke Andy, Manila Killa, Ghastly, Laidback Luke, Nitti Gritti, Carnage, Blunts & Blondes, and SAYMYNAME.

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon will also be fundraising for the Equal Justice Initiative and Rave for Recovery. Donations can be made here.

The two-day livestream will air via Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels from 6PM PST (9PM ET) to midnight PST (3AM ET) on June 20th and 21st, 2020.

