Following a weekend of mind-bending live DJ sets, Insomniac has uploaded full, high-quality performances from Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon. Paying homage to Washington's historic Gorge Amphitheatre, the livestream aired last weekend as a follow-up to Insomniac's ballyhooed EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon.

The venerated event brand's latest "Rave-A-Thon" flaunted a typically mammoth lineup, which featured 3LAU, Cash Cash, Showtek, Dash Berlin, Ghastly, Laidback Luke, SAYMYNAME, and deadmau5's TESTPILOT alias, among many others.

You can check out the full scope of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Virtual Rave-A-Thon sets here and peruse of a few of the event's most electrifying sets below.

