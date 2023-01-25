Marshmello, Kx5, Subtronics, More Confirmed for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2023

For the third edition of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, the Insomniac festival's expansion into the Pacific Northwest, they've completely stacked their lineup.

This year's festival will bring out some of the biggest names in the circuit, with Marshmello, Subtronics and Kaskade and deadmau5's Kx5 heading to the Gorge in 2023. Bass music favorites Flosstradamus, WHIPPED CREAM, Ray Volpe, Pauline Herr, and many more will also take the stage at one of the most scenic concert venues on the planet.

The firepower doesn't stop there, however. Insomniac will also be bringing out premium talent native to the PNW, including OVE, MORTALS, Kendoll and Tony H.

The two-day festival will take place on June 17th and 18th with camping and hotel options available. Tickets for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge go on sale this Friday, January 27th at three varying price tiers. You can find tickets here.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Lineup 2023

Afrojack

Alex Bosi

Andy C

ARMNHMR

Audien

Bassrush Experience

Blossom

Born Dirty

CID B2B Joshwa

Dillon Francis

Eli Brown

Flosstradamus

Gene Farris

GLTY

Hairitage

Hannah Wants

HVDES

Hyperfunk

Insomniac Records

James Hype

Jessica Audiffred

Joyryde

Justin Hawkes

Kai Wachi (Sunset Set)

Kaleena Zanders

Kendoll

Kx5

Lucii (DJ Set)

Malaa

Marshmello

Martin Ikin

Mau P

Mersiv

Miane

MORTALS

NGHTMRE

NITTI

OVE

Pauline Herr

Ravenscoon

Ray Volpe

Remk

Riot Ten

Said The Sky

Sam Divine

SAYMYNAME

Ship Wrek

Shlump

Slander

Sub Focus

SubDocta

Subtronics

Testpilot

Timmy Trumpet

Tony H

Valentino Khan

Virtual Riot

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

Whipped Cream

Zomboy

