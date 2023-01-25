Marshmello, Kx5, Subtronics, More Confirmed for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2023

Skip to main content
The third edition of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge introduces its most stacked lineup yet.

For the third edition of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, the Insomniac festival's expansion into the Pacific Northwest, they've completely stacked their lineup.

This year's festival will bring out some of the biggest names in the circuit, with Marshmello, Subtronics and Kaskade and deadmau5's Kx5 heading to the Gorge in 2023. Bass music favorites Flosstradamus, WHIPPED CREAM, Ray Volpe, Pauline Herr, and many more will also take the stage at one of the most scenic concert venues on the planet.

The firepower doesn't stop there, however. Insomniac will also be bringing out premium talent native to the PNW, including OVE, MORTALS, Kendoll and Tony H.

The two-day festival will take place on June 17th and 18th with camping and hotel options available. Tickets for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge go on sale this Friday, January 27th at three varying price tiers. You can find tickets here.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Lineup 2023

Afrojack
Alex Bosi
Andy C
ARMNHMR
Audien
Bassrush Experience
Blossom
Born Dirty
CID B2B Joshwa
Dillon Francis
Eli Brown
Flosstradamus
Gene Farris
GLTY
Hairitage
Hannah Wants
HVDES
Hyperfunk
Insomniac Records
James Hype
Jessica Audiffred
Joyryde
Justin Hawkes
Kai Wachi (Sunset Set)
Kaleena Zanders
Kendoll
Kx5
Lucii (DJ Set)
Malaa
Marshmello
Martin Ikin
Mau P
Mersiv
Miane
MORTALS
NGHTMRE
NITTI
OVE
Pauline Herr
Ravenscoon
Ray Volpe
Remk
Riot Ten
Said The Sky
Sam Divine
SAYMYNAME
Ship Wrek
Shlump
Slander
Sub Focus
SubDocta
Subtronics
Testpilot
Timmy Trumpet
Tony H
Valentino Khan
Virtual Riot
Walker & Royce
Wax Motif
Whipped Cream
Zomboy

FOLLOW BEYOND WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/BeyondWonderland
Twitter: twitter.com/beyondwland
Instagram: instagram.com/beyondwland

