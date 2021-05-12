Alison Wonderland, Subtronics, More to Perform at Beyond Wonderland 2021: See the Full Lineup

The two-day festival will return to the NOS Events Center this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Jake West

Insomniac has officially confirmed that Beyond Wonderland is returning to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California on Friday, August 27th and Saturday, August 28th.

It's been a long and rocky road to the return of live events, but it seems like Headliners will finally be able to rejoice in the fact that the two-day dance music wonderland is right around the corner.

This trip down the rabbit hole will be one for the books and will feature more than 80 top-tier artists. Alison Wonderland, Flosstradamus, Tiësto, Dillon Francis, Deorro, Kayzo, Subtronics, Gryffin, and many more have all been confirmed for this summer's event.

Tickets for Beyond Wonderland SoCal go on sale Thursday, May 13th at 12PM PT here. Check out the full lineup below. 

Beyond Wonderland

Insomniac shares the Beyond Wonderland 2021 lineup. 

Attendees should expect an even more extravagant event than previous years, with five new stages, three full-sized carnival rides, and an expanded layout that will cover previously unused sections of the NOS Events Center. Curating the stage takeovers will be Audiotistic, Basscon, Bassrush, Dreamstate, Factory 93, Insomniac Records, Space Yacht, and for the first time, Diplo's Higher Ground

In conjunction with the announcement, Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella released a statement on his socials thanking his fans who have stuck by him and the brand throughout the turbulent news cycle of postponements and cancellations. He revealed that in the following weeks we could expect to see lineups from Escape, Day Trip, EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland Gorge, and Audio on the Bay. You can read Rotella's full statement below. 

