Beyond Wonderland 2022 Dates Revealed

After a massive late-summer edition earlier this year, Beyond Wonderland is officially set to return in 2022.

Insomniac has now revealed the dates for their SoCal spectacular, which will again go down at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center. The music festival is scheduled for March 25th and 26th, 2022.

A lineup has not yet been announced, but just like Insomniac's other major festivals, fans can expect a huge lineup. The 2021 iteration featured DJ sets from Tiësto, Flosstradamus, Valentino Khan, Mija, Space Laces, and many more.

Tickets for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 will go on sale this Thursday, November 18th at 12PM PT. You can purchase passes here and check out Insomniac's announcement below.

FOLLOW BEYOND WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/BeyondWonderland

Twitter: twitter.com/beyondwland

Instagram: instagram.com/beyondwland