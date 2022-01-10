Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022: Lineup, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

It's almost that time of year again, when festival-goers prepare to head down the rabbit hole and into the magical world of Beyond Wonderland SoCal.

The Alice in Wonderland-themed electronic music festival returns to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino Friday, March 25th and Saturday, March 26th. With just over two-and-a-half months until the event, EDM.com is here to help you plan for a fun-filled and safe experience.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 Tickets

Tickets to Beyond Wonderland 2022 are on sale now. Prospective attendees 18 years of age and over can purchase two-day GA tickets starting at $139.99 and two-day GA+ passes starting at $189.99. Two-day VIP passes start at $249.99 and are only available to festival-goers 21 and over. Find more information about purchasing tickets here.

COVID-19 Policy

Entry into the festival will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be taken within 24 hours (antigen test) or 48 hours (PCR test) before entering the event.

You must bring a copy of your negative test or your vaccination card and be prepared to provide it at the event’s entrance. A photo of your negative test results on your phone will be accepted. Learn more about the event’s COVID-19 policies here.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 Lineup

Beyond Wonderland organizers recently dropped a massive lineup consisting of over 80 artists. In typically impressive Insomniac fashion, the diverse lineup covers house, dubstep, trance and melodic bass, among other electronic sub-genres. Check out the full lineup below.

Arrival, Parking and Shuttles

With thousands of ravers arriving in flocks to the venue, Insomniac does its best to accommodate efficient parking for everyone. This year, five lots will be available for free general parking surrounding NOS Events Center. These lots will have shuttles running to and from the venue for convenience. There will also be a drop-off section for those using rideshare apps, taxis, or getting dropped off by a friend.

Additionally, Insomniac has set up shuttles to run from a local hotel area in San Bernardino as well as from cities like Downtown LA, Fullerton, and Mission Hills. You can find more info on shuttles here.

Stages

Beyond Wonderland will feature five stages hosted by Insomniac Records, Factory 93, Lost in Dreams, Bassrush, Dreamstate, Audiotistic, Basscon, Anjunadeep, and more. The festival’s beloved stages—such as Queen’s Domain, Mad Hatter’s Castle, Caterpillar’s Garden, and Cheshire Woods—are designed to immerse attendees into the topsy-turvy world of Alice in Wonderland. More information will be announced in the weeks leading up to the festival, such as set times.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal. Jake West/Insomniac Events

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 Art and Performers

If you get a chance to explore and appreciate the various art pieces around the festival, it's a must. With an abundance of references to the classic tale of Alice in Wonderland, the space truly pulls you into its fantastical and trippy world. As a bonus, performers gallivant around the festival dressed up like the familiar characters of the iconic story, so be sure to keep your eyes out for these whimsical activations.

Health and Safety

Beyond Wonderland 2022 is set to happen rain or shine, so check the weather ahead of the event and dress appropriately. It's also important to stay hydrated, which is why the event will have ample free water stations, each marked with a water droplet sign.

Medical staff will be available at a handful of tents around the festival grounds. These staff members are there to help you, whether you're feeling lightheaded, nauseous, or simply have a mean splinter. It's essential to look after and take care of one other at music festivals, so don't hesitate to notify medical, security, or ground control if you see any health concerns.

