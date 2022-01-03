Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

Beyond Wonderland, the Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM spectacular in Southern California, is returning in 2022 with a massive lineup.

Insomniac Events today announced over 80 artists scheduled to perform at the fest, which is scheduled for March 25th and 26th at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center. True to form, North America's preeminent electronic music event promoter has once again put together a staggering lineup.

The 11th edition of Beyond Wonderland will feature performances by Zedd, DJ Snake, Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Above & Beyond, Zeds Dead, JOYRYDE and many more. Fans can also look forward to the festival's psychedelic stages, like the Queen's Domain, Caterpillar's Garden, and Mad Hatter's Castle, among others. A surefire highlight of the festival will come courtesy of Above & Beyond's fabled Anjunadeep imprint, who are set to take over The Looking Glass.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal. Jake West/Insomniac Events

According to Beyond Wonderland SoCal's website, organizers are requiring either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (antigen test) or 48 hours (PCR test) before entering the festival.

Tickets for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 will go on sale here this Thursday, January 6th at 12PM PT. Two-day GA tickets will begin at $139.99, while two-day GA+ will begin at $189.99. Two-day VIP passes will begin at $249.99.

Check out the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2022 below.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 Lineup

4B

Above & Beyond

Alan Fitzpatrick

Alpha 9

Anjundadeep

Atdusk

AU5

Audiotistic

Barely Alive

Basscon

Bassrush

Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme

Benny Benassi

Biscits

Blastoyz

Blossom

Calcium

Capozzi

Chocolate Sushi

Chris Lorenzo

Coone

Crystal Skies b2b Nurko

Diesel

Discovery Project

DJ Anime

DJ Scheme

DJ Snake

Dreamstate

Drezo

Elevven

Factory 93 Experience

Fixion

Friendly Fire

Gem & Tauri

Geo

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Grlskout

Highlnd

Honeyluv

Insomniac Records

J. Worra

James Hype

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jessica Audiffred

Jia

John O’Callaghan

Joyryde

Juelz

Junkie Kid

K?D

Kai Wachi b2b Phaseone

Kevin Saunderson

Kompany

Lady Faith

Lauren Mia

Len Faki

Lost In Dreams

Marsh

Martin Ikin

Matroda

Mitis

Netsky

Nitti Gritti

Ntxc

OG Nixin

Olan

Patrick Topping

Paul Van Dyk

Pretty Pink

Qrion

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Sam Divine

Seven Lions

Shiba San

Ship Wrek

Sippy

Soothslayer

Soren

Spencer Brown

Sub Zero Project

Taylor Torrence

Timmy Trumpet

Tinlicker

Todd Terry b2b Roger Sanchez

Tokyo Machine

Tsu Nami

Valentino Khan

Vintage Culture

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zomboy