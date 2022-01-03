Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More
Publish date:

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.
Author:

Jake West/Insomniac Events

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

Beyond Wonderland, the Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM spectacular in Southern California, is returning in 2022 with a massive lineup.

Insomniac Events today announced over 80 artists scheduled to perform at the fest, which is scheduled for March 25th and 26th at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center. True to form, North America's preeminent electronic music event promoter has once again put together a staggering lineup.

The 11th edition of Beyond Wonderland will feature performances by Zedd, DJ Snake, Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Above & Beyond, Zeds Dead, JOYRYDE and many more. Fans can also look forward to the festival's psychedelic stages, like the Queen's Domain, Caterpillar's Garden, and Mad Hatter's Castle, among others. A surefire highlight of the festival will come courtesy of Above & Beyond's fabled Anjunadeep imprint, who are set to take over The Looking Glass.

beyond wonderland socal

Beyond Wonderland SoCal.

Recommended Articles

Rinzen donned in black against a glowing orange wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 5

Nora En Pure, Michael Bibi, Anyma, Rinzen, and more feature in the December 2021 edition of The House Brew.

41 minutes ago
beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More

The festival's expansive lineup also features Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Zeds Dead, and JOYRYDE, among many others.

5 hours ago
playa del carmen
EVENTS

Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More

Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.

7 hours ago

According to Beyond Wonderland SoCal's website, organizers are requiring either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (antigen test) or 48 hours (PCR test) before entering the festival.

Tickets for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 will go on sale here this Thursday, January 6th at 12PM PT. Two-day GA tickets will begin at $139.99, while two-day GA+ will begin at $189.99. Two-day VIP passes will begin at $249.99.

Check out the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2022 below.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 Lineup

4B
Above & Beyond
Alan Fitzpatrick
Alpha 9
Anjundadeep
Atdusk
AU5
Audiotistic
Barely Alive
Basscon
Bassrush
Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme
Benny Benassi
Biscits
Blastoyz
Blossom
Calcium
Capozzi
Chocolate Sushi
Chris Lorenzo
Coone
Crystal Skies b2b Nurko
Diesel
Discovery Project
DJ Anime
DJ Scheme
DJ Snake
Dreamstate
Drezo
Elevven
Factory 93 Experience
Fixion
Friendly Fire
Gem & Tauri
Geo
Giuseppe Ottaviani
Grlskout
Highlnd
Honeyluv
Insomniac Records
J. Worra
James Hype
Jason Ross
Jauz
Jessica Audiffred
Jia
John O’Callaghan
Joyryde
Juelz
Junkie Kid
K?D
Kai Wachi b2b Phaseone
Kevin Saunderson
Kompany
Lady Faith
Lauren Mia
Len Faki
Lost In Dreams
Marsh
Martin Ikin
Matroda
Mitis
Netsky
Nitti Gritti
Ntxc
OG Nixin
Olan
Patrick Topping
Paul Van Dyk
Pretty Pink
Qrion
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Sam Divine
Seven Lions
Shiba San
Ship Wrek
Sippy
Soothslayer
Soren
Spencer Brown
Sub Zero Project
Taylor Torrence
Timmy Trumpet
Tinlicker
Todd Terry b2b Roger Sanchez
Tokyo Machine
Tsu Nami
Valentino Khan
Vintage Culture
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Zomboy

Related

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland 2022 Dates Revealed

Tickets to Insomniac's SoCal spectacular will go on sale later this week.

b93002c7-c770-1754-b8cd-3f67c29cbb28
EVENTS

Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.

A crowd and stage photo taken during the 2018 edition of Beyond Wonderland showing fireworks during Showtek's set.
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland Announces 2020 Lineup

Alison Wonderland, Tiësto, Diplo, Seven Lion, and more are set to play Beyond Wonderland 2020.

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, REZZ More to Perform at EDC México 2022: See the Full Lineup

The festival will return to Mexico City in February 2022 with a massive lineup of electronic dance music artists.

baauer rl grime
EVENTS

RL Grime and Baauer to Perform B2B DJ Set at HARD Summer 2021: See the Full Lineup

DJ Snake and Malaa will also go B2B at the fest's grand return, which will also feature REZZ, JOYRYDE, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, and many more.

beyond wonderland socal
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland, Subtronics, More to Perform at Beyond Wonderland 2021: See the Full Lineup

The two-day festival will return to the NOS Events Center this summer.

Dirtybird
EVENTS

TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, More to Perform at Dirtybird CampINN 2021: See the Full Lineup

Walker & Royce, Shiba San, and Soul Clap will also appear, among many others.

Imagine-Music-Festival-2018
EVENTS

Excision, ILLENIUM, Madeon, More to Perform at Imagine Music Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

Subtronics, Dabin, SNBRN, and more round out an expansive lineup in Chattahoochee Hills.