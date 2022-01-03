Beyond Wonderland Announces Huge Lineup for 2022 SoCal Festival With Zedd, DJ Snake, More
Beyond Wonderland, the Alice In Wonderland-themed EDM spectacular in Southern California, is returning in 2022 with a massive lineup.
Insomniac Events today announced over 80 artists scheduled to perform at the fest, which is scheduled for March 25th and 26th at San Bernardino's NOS Events Center. True to form, North America's preeminent electronic music event promoter has once again put together a staggering lineup.
The 11th edition of Beyond Wonderland will feature performances by Zedd, DJ Snake, Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sippy, Above & Beyond, Zeds Dead, JOYRYDE and many more. Fans can also look forward to the festival's psychedelic stages, like the Queen's Domain, Caterpillar's Garden, and Mad Hatter's Castle, among others. A surefire highlight of the festival will come courtesy of Above & Beyond's fabled Anjunadeep imprint, who are set to take over The Looking Glass.
According to Beyond Wonderland SoCal's website, organizers are requiring either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (antigen test) or 48 hours (PCR test) before entering the festival.
Tickets for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 will go on sale here this Thursday, January 6th at 12PM PT. Two-day GA tickets will begin at $139.99, while two-day GA+ will begin at $189.99. Two-day VIP passes will begin at $249.99.
Check out the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2022 below.
Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022 Lineup
4B
Above & Beyond
Alan Fitzpatrick
Alpha 9
Anjundadeep
Atdusk
AU5
Audiotistic
Barely Alive
Basscon
Bassrush
Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme
Benny Benassi
Biscits
Blastoyz
Blossom
Calcium
Capozzi
Chocolate Sushi
Chris Lorenzo
Coone
Crystal Skies b2b Nurko
Diesel
Discovery Project
DJ Anime
DJ Scheme
DJ Snake
Dreamstate
Drezo
Elevven
Factory 93 Experience
Fixion
Friendly Fire
Gem & Tauri
Geo
Giuseppe Ottaviani
Grlskout
Highlnd
Honeyluv
Insomniac Records
J. Worra
James Hype
Jason Ross
Jauz
Jessica Audiffred
Jia
John O’Callaghan
Joyryde
Juelz
Junkie Kid
K?D
Kai Wachi b2b Phaseone
Kevin Saunderson
Kompany
Lady Faith
Lauren Mia
Len Faki
Lost In Dreams
Marsh
Martin Ikin
Matroda
Mitis
Netsky
Nitti Gritti
Ntxc
OG Nixin
Olan
Patrick Topping
Paul Van Dyk
Pretty Pink
Qrion
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Sam Divine
Seven Lions
Shiba San
Ship Wrek
Sippy
Soothslayer
Soren
Spencer Brown
Sub Zero Project
Taylor Torrence
Timmy Trumpet
Tinlicker
Todd Terry b2b Roger Sanchez
Tokyo Machine
Tsu Nami
Valentino Khan
Vintage Culture
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Zomboy