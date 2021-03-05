Big Gigantic Announces Socially Distanced 2021 Mini-Tour

Big Gigantic, the famed electro-funk duo and mayors of Rowdytown, have announced a socially distanced 2021 mini-tour.

The tour will kick off on May 5th in Orlando, Florida and stop in Miami before heading north through Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. In an Instagram post announcing the shows, Big G noted that they will consist of a mix of drive-in raves and socially distanced pod shows, and they are "taking all measures for health & safety" into account. "You guys, we missed you so, so much and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come see you all and play some music for you!!" they wrote.

Later on in 2021, the duo will be headlining twin "Rowdytown" shows at the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre in their home of Colorado. Joining them on September 24th will be NGHTMRE, GoldFish, and Covex, while Peekaboo, slenderbodies, and Dreamer's Delight will provide support the following night.

Check out Big Gigantic's announcement below and grab your tickets here.

