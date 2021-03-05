Big Gigantic Announces Socially Distanced 2021 Mini-Tour

Big Gigantic Announces Socially Distanced 2021 Mini-Tour

A socially distanced Rowdytown, if you will.
Author:
Publish date:

Big Gigantic (via Facebook)

Big Gigantic, the famed electro-funk duo and mayors of Rowdytown, have announced a socially distanced 2021 mini-tour.

The tour will kick off on May 5th in Orlando, Florida and stop in Miami before heading north through Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. In an Instagram post announcing the shows, Big G noted that they will consist of a mix of drive-in raves and socially distanced pod shows, and they are "taking all measures for health & safety" into account. "You guys, we missed you so, so much and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come see you all and play some music for you!!" they wrote.

Later on in 2021, the duo will be headlining twin "Rowdytown" shows at the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre in their home of Colorado. Joining them on September 24th will be NGHTMRE, GoldFish, and Covex, while Peekaboo, slenderbodies, and Dreamer's Delight will provide support the following night.

Check out Big Gigantic's announcement below and grab your tickets here.

FOLLOW BIG GIGANTIC:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/BigGigantic
Twitter: www.twitter.com/BigGigantic
Instagram: www.instagram.com/BigGigantic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mk9iGi

Related

General
NEWS

Social Distancing Ignored at Illegal Rave Under New York City's Kosciuszko Bridge

Several people wore masks, including the DJ, but social distancing was largely ignored.

45649519_1928760440571415_6344850260329758720_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Social Distancing Ignored at Orlando Nightclub Show Featuring Ghastly

The show has drawn the ire of the dance music community after footage revealed a glaring disregard for social distancing.

WetRepublic
EVENTS

Las Vegas Pool Clubs Set to Reopen in March 2021 With Social Distancing Measures

Following a new directive executive by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, a number of marquee Las Vegas pool clubs are set to reopen.

Big Gigantic
EVENTS

Big Gigantic's Rowdytown VIII Festival is Returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre

This year's Rowdytown will mark the return of Big Gigantic's 3D stage production.

152519973_1736754106527678_523389456506477029_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Petit Biscuit Deploys "Parachute" Reworks from Big Gigantic and Jai Wolf Ahead of Remix Album

The 21-year-old electronic music prodigy is set to release a full remix bundle tied to his sophomore album in April 2021.

GarethEmery_Press_1980x816
EVENTS

Gareth Emery Announces Pair of Socially Distanced Drive-In Concerts in Anaheim

The trance legend is throwing his hat into the drive-in concert ring.

Dominic-Lalli-Big_Gigantic-2015-billboard-embed
MUSIC RELEASES

Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic Announces Debut Album "A Blind Man’s Blue"

Lalli also unveiled the project's soulful titular track.

General
EVENTS

Socially Distanced Festival to Take Place in Northern Ireland in August

“We feel a sense of duty to produce some sort of gathering this year."