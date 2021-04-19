Tennessee's Bigfoot Electro 2021 Festival Reveals Monster Lineup of Bass Music Artists

As festival season slowly comes more and more into focus after a year to forget, many brands are triumphantly revealing their 2021 lineups.

The latest to do so is Bigfoot Electro 2021, a three-day camping and music festival that has just unveiled a monster bill of bass music artists to stampede Tracy City, Tennessee over Memorial Day Weekend. Set to perform at the fest from May 28th to 30th, 2021 are DMVU, The Widdler, Phutureprimitive, Toadface, Justin Hawkes, and Yheti, among many others, with the latter performing two special sets.

Located on the sprawling, 500-acre Cumberland Plateau farm, a little-known RV campground called Bigfoot Adventure will be transformed into what organizers are calling a "psychedelic summertime wonderland." Promising an experiential weekend, they also teased a slew of late-night events unrelated to the musical performances, which are to be announced in the weeks leading up to the festival.

You can check out the full lineup below.

Phase Two lineup for Bigfoot Electro 2021. Bigfoot Electro

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bigfoot Electro found itself scrambling to pick up the pieces due to the global live music shutdown. However, despite the obstacles presented by the impact of the virus, the festival's leadership team was able to come out the other side to plan one of the Southeast's most highly anticipated music and arts festivals of 2021.

Ergo, organizers have instated a number of safety measures for Bigfoot Electro 2021. Attendees will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing while awaiting entry. They will also need to sign waivers and submit to temperature checks once they reach the gate.

The fest will operate at a reduced capacity this year, admitting no more than 300 groups with a limit of five people per group. Larger groups will have to secure two adjacent pods, each with individual campsites. The pods, which are 18 by 18 feet in size, will be located in front of the main stage. "We set it up in such a way that people can dance and not step on each other's toes or spill one another's drinks," reads a statement provided by festival representatives.

"Everyone understands that nobody can control whether or not patrons will exercise caution in regards to washing their hands, or wearing their masks inside their tents," the statement continues. "Some people are hesitant because they think we're going to be breathing down people's necks with rules. That's not the goal, the goal is to help people feel safe; all we can do to provide that is to do our part by giving everyone their space."

You can purchase tickets to Bigfoot Electro 2021 here. General Admission tickets are going for $179.00 and Super GA, which comes with a limited edition poster and premium viewing locations, is available for $259.00. VIP tickets are also available for a range of $299.00 to $379.00, and pass-holders will be able to choose their own pod on a first-come, first-serve basis.

