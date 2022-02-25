Bigfoot Electro Announces Phase 3 Lineup Ahead of 2022 Memorial Day Weekend Festival

The elusive Bigfoot returns.

After a successful inaugural edition last May, Bigfoot Electro prepares to return for an even bigger and better year. Scheduled to take place May 26-29 in Tennessee's breathtaking Cumberland Plateau, this electronic music festival is primed to establish a new Memorial Day Weekend tradition for bass music fans in The Volunteer State.

Headlining this year's fest are dubstep duo Truth, electronica virtuoso Mr. Bill, "dub sound" innovator The Widdler, and experimental bass producer Yheti, who will be performing two sets. The lineup also features DMVU, Eazybaked, Khiva, Supertask, Pushloop, and Tiedye Ky, among other rising bass music acts.

Phase 3 of the 2022 Bigfoot Electro lineup was announced today, adding kLL sMTH, Mimosa, Kozmic, Saltus, Metamorphose and Yume to the docket.

"We are excited to bring you new additions to our lineup and featuring our mainstage audio, lighting and design, and new sound camp addition from Depth Perception," reads a post shared today via Instagram.

Check out the full up-to-date lineup for Bigfoot Electro 2022 below. You can find tickets and additional information about the festival here.

Bigfoot Electro Phase 3 lineup. Bigfoot Electro

Website: bigfootelectro.com

Facebook: facebook.com/BigfootElectro

Twitter: twitter.com/bigfootelectro

Instagram: instagram.com/bigfootelectrofest