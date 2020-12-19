Black Coffee Signs on for Series of VR Concerts In Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy, the forthcoming social VR experience platform, is poised change the way live electronic music is consumed in 2021. Sensorium has been aggressive in their courting of a lineup of top performers, and now they've now famed South African producer Black Coffee to the mix.

Since in-person shows and festivals will likely be slow to return in the coming year, the TIDAL-backed platform, built to host exclusive virtual concerts, will likely play a vital role in connecting artists with their fans unlike ever before.

Sensorium Galaxy

"So exciting to see Sensorium is leveraging the power of music and technology to bring people together," Black Coffee said. "While the pandemic brought a divide in unity physically, a platform like this can reunite those connections whilst removing the physical limitations of the real world. I'm so excited to be a part of this exciting journey into the VR world.”

Black Coffee will have a custom avatar developed in his image and will perform through use of motion-capture technology. Meanwhile, the virtual environment itself has been built alongside the direction of Yann Pissenem, the visionary behind famed nightclubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza.

Black Coffee is the latest artist to sign on for a series of performances. He joins a rapidly growing list that includes David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, and Carl Cox.

