Skip to main content
Black Coffee Is Headlining a Music Festival In Morocco's Agafay Desert

Black Coffee Is Headlining a Music Festival In Morocco's Agafay Desert

The two-day Lost Nomads event will limit access to just 2,000 daily attendees.

c/o Hï Ibiza

The two-day Lost Nomads event will limit access to just 2,000 daily attendees.

Black Coffee is bringing dance music to the unique sights of Morocco’s Agafay Desert.

Situated just outside of Marrakech, the desert will present a select group of 2,000 attendees with a boutique festival experience unlike any other on Earth. The debut edition of Lost Nomads will feature the Grammy-nominated Subconsciously artist, among others still to be announced.

The stone desert of Agafay will present all who witness the show with an unmatched view of the High Atlas Mountains and a serene oasis to remember. The party runs from dusk to dawn giving viewers an all encompassing read on one of the world’s most breathtaking environments.

House music fans will party from dusk until dawn with the sprawling stone desert lands serving as a unique backdrop.

House music fans will party from dusk until dawn with the sprawling stone desert lands serving as a unique backdrop.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

black coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Is Headlining a Music Festival In Morocco's Agafay Desert

The two-day Lost Nomads event will limit access to just 2,000 daily attendees.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
Martin Garrix and Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Zedd Bring Unrelenting Main Stage Energy In Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Follow"

It's the track that's been over three years in the making.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
hardwell ultra
EVENTS

Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream

Hardwell's historic comeback set is scheduled for 9PM ET (6PM PT).

By Niko Sani5 hours ago

The intrigue of Lost Nomads isn’t limited to the view, however. Dovetailing with the festival’s debut is a unique social program that seeks to provide visitors with a taste of what the rich Moroccan culture has to offer while supporting local business in the process. It will support local crafters and producers of carpets, jewelry, and native culinary ingredients, such as Argan oil, a nutrient rich additive dating back centuries. The initiative seeks to ensure that this intimate festival experience can sustainably continue long into the future.

The two-day Lost Nomads experience kicks off on June 11th. Tickets to the festival are on sale now.

FOLLOW BLACK COFFEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/realblackcoffee
Twitter: twitter.com/realblackcoffee
Instagram: instagram.com/realblackcoffee
Spotify: spoti.fi/35OeOeg

Related

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Signs on for Series of VR Concerts In Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee will have a custom avatar developed in his image and will perform through use of motion-capture technology.

Desert
EVENTS

There's an Electronic Music Festival Going Down in a Moroccan Desert

The inaugural Aura Event promises a two-day desert festival experience chock full of house and techno music.

III Points
EVENTS

Miami's III Points and LA's Secret Project Join Forces for Two-Day Festival With Black Coffee, Eric Prydz, More

The joint festival we needed after a brutal dry spell.

playa del carmen
EVENTS

Departure Festival to Debut In Mexico's Playa Del Carmen With Nora En Pure, Black Coffee, More

Brought to life by Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience, “Departure” promises an experience like no other.

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee NYC - Ticket Giveaway!

We're giving away tickets for 3 people to experience a night of proper dance music.

Everywhen
EVENTS

There's a New Music and Arts Festival Planned in Black Rock Desert—But It's Not Burning Man

The group behind The Everywhen Project is planning a "transformative experience" on the playa.

Usher and Black Coffee
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Enlists Usher for Pop Dance Collaboration "LaLaLa"

Black Coffee and Usher's collaboration finally arrives.

black coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Announces Summer 2022 Residency at Hï Ibiza

The South African dance music icon's return to one of Ibiza's go-to clubbing destinations is set in stone.