Black Coffee Is Headlining a Music Festival In Morocco's Agafay Desert

Black Coffee is bringing dance music to the unique sights of Morocco’s Agafay Desert.

Situated just outside of Marrakech, the desert will present a select group of 2,000 attendees with a boutique festival experience unlike any other on Earth. The debut edition of Lost Nomads will feature the Grammy-nominated Subconsciously artist, among others still to be announced.

The stone desert of Agafay will present all who witness the show with an unmatched view of the High Atlas Mountains and a serene oasis to remember. The party runs from dusk to dawn giving viewers an all encompassing read on one of the world’s most breathtaking environments.

House music fans will party from dusk until dawn with the sprawling stone desert lands serving as a unique backdrop. Lost Nomads

The intrigue of Lost Nomads isn’t limited to the view, however. Dovetailing with the festival’s debut is a unique social program that seeks to provide visitors with a taste of what the rich Moroccan culture has to offer while supporting local business in the process. It will support local crafters and producers of carpets, jewelry, and native culinary ingredients, such as Argan oil, a nutrient rich additive dating back centuries. The initiative seeks to ensure that this intimate festival experience can sustainably continue long into the future.

The two-day Lost Nomads experience kicks off on June 11th. Tickets to the festival are on sale now.

