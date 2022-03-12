Black Coffee Announces Summer 2022 Residency at Hï Ibiza

Ibiza will soon welcome a familiar face this summer in Grammy-nominated beatsmith Black Coffee.

From May 14th to October 1st, Hï Ibiza attendees will be able to catch the South African dance music icon every Saturday. Black Coffee is renowned on the White Isle for his eclectic selections, pie-in-the-sky special guests, and marathon DJ sets.

"Summer is always a special time of year because my residency at Hï Ibiza really allows me to explore every aspect of my sound," he says. "It is going to be amazing to get back to the island and play music at a venue so close to my heart, with a crowd who really let me go really deep into the music I love. The countdown is on!"

Clubs in Ibiza have remained closed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the island's tourism officials recently announced that nightlife businesses can return this April with hopes that clubbing season will continue until November. If all goes to plan, it'll be the longest season in Ibiza's history.

Find tickets to Black Coffee's 2022 Hï Ibiza residency here.

