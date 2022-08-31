The Chainsmokers, Galantis, More to Headline Blended Festival 2022

Presented by My Wine Society, Blended Festival has announced the return of its two-day music, art, wine and culinary extravaganza.

Blended will return to Nashville on September 10th and 11th. The event will then head to Austin on the 24th and 25th before hitting San Diego on October 8th and 9th. Additionally, the fest's organizers recently announced their expansion to a fourth city, Tampa, which is scheduled for November 19th and 20th.

The headliners for Blended 2022 include dance music heavyweights such as The Chainsmokers, Galantis, Loud Luxury and Timmy Trumpet. The eclectic lineup also boasts Lil Jon, Borgeous and a bevy of local DJs and musical acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

BLENDED FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUPS

Prospective attendees can expect multiple stages, a 100-foot wine tent, culinary stage, VIP village, wellness retreat and an array of curated “Instagrammable moments” throughout.

Tickets and hotel packages are available now, offering general admission (18+), VIP, VIP+ and all-inclusive passes (21+). For more information or to purchase tickets to Blended Festival, navigate to the festival’s website.

Check out the VIP table experience giveaway below for your chance to win your way into the Nashville, Austin, San Diego or Tampa events. You can enter the Ultimate VIP Table Package to Blended Festival 2022 here.

Follow Blended Festival:

Website: blendedfestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/blendedfest

Instagram: instagram.com/blendedfest

Spotify: spoti.fi/3e3cgiV