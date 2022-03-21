Skip to main content
BLNK CNVS Set to Dominate Miami Music Week 2022 With Jaw-Dropping List of Parties

One the most prolific promoters in South Florida, BLNK CNVS is hosting over 20 parties—in a span of just five days.

Ahead of Miami Music Week 2022, one of the top promoters in South Florida is gearing up for the biggest slate of events in its history.

Since 2017, BLNK CNVS has operated at the bleeding edge of Miami's electronic dance music scene, organizing an immeasurable number of unforgettable events in the city. Now, they're on the verge of hosting over 20 parties—in a span of just five days.

BLNK CNVS has teamed up with a number of iconic hotels in Magic City, where the world's biggest DJs will grace the stage to commemorate the long-awaited return of Miami Music Week. From Wednesday, March 23rd to Sunday the 27th, the prolific promoter's events will feature a roster of artists akin to a mini-Ultra.

BLNK CNVS' events will feature the likes of Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead, Oliver Heldens, Seven Lions, Louis The Child and SLANDER, among many other electronic music superstars. They're also joining forces with some of dance music's most esteemed record labels for special takeovers, including a can't-miss pool party with fabled Dutch imprint Spinnin' Records and another with Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats.

Check out BLNK CNVS' 2022 Miami Music Week programming below.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23:

SPINNIN' SESSIONS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Cheat Codes, Showtek, Timmy Trumpet, Mariana BO, More
Tickets

TIXR_Mobile_Flyer_Spinnin_Session_Miami_Lineup

WILL CLARKE: ALL WE HAVE IS NOW

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Will Clarke, Avision, Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Marco Faraone
Tickets

AWHIN_MMW-FB+EVENT

THURSDAY, MARCH 24:

HELDEEP RECORDS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Oliver Heldens, ACRAZE, Benny Benassi, Joel Corry, CID, James Hype, More
Tickets

Heldeep_1200

OPHELIA RECORDS SHOWCASE

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Seven Lions, Trivecta, Kill The Noise, Gem & Tauri, More
Tickets

OPHELIA_MMW_2022_1920

WAX MOTIF PRESENTS: DIVIDED SOULS LABEL TAKEOVER

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Wax Motif, Lucati, longstoryshort, Buitano, Colorsick
Tickets

bc_wax_1920

GORGON CITY PRESENTS: REALM

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Gorgon City, Dom Dolla, Franky Wah, More
Tickets

Miami(FacebookBanner)[Names]

FRIDAY, MARCH 25:

MIXMASH MIAMI POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Laidback Luke, Audien, Autograf, Tritonal, Morgan Page, More
Tickets

MOBILE_FLYER_640_379_W_B2B2B

SHIBA SAN: BASEMENT LEAK

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Shiba San, LP Giobbi, Black V Neck, More
Tickets

ShibaSan_1200x628

BROWNIES & LEMONADE MIAMI

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Louis The Child, Whethan, Yung Bae, More
Tickets

B&L-Miami-2022-Flyer-3_1920
NGHTMRE B2B PEEKABOO

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: NGHTMRE, PEEKABOO, Space Laces, RIOT, Nitepunk, Saka
Tickets

BC_NGHT_1200

ANTS MIAMI

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 5PM
Artists: Skream, Eli & Fur, Tiga, TSHA, Justin Martin, More
Tickets

1-1

SATURDAY, MARCH 26:

INSOMNIAC RECORDS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: SIDEPIECE, Dombresky, Nostalgix, More
Tickets

ins_pool_UPDATE-3-18_1920a

ANJUNADEEP OPEN AIR MIAMI

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 5PM
Artists: Tinlicker, Yotto, Jody Wisternoff, Lutrell, More
Tickets

FB+Event_

YUNG BAE & FRIENDS

Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 2PM
Artists: Yung Bae, Autograf, Party Pupils, Devault, More
Tickets

DESKTOP_BG

SLANDER PRESENTS: HEAVEN SENT MIAMI

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: SLANDER, Pauline Herr, if found, More
Tickets

PAN

AUDIEN: PROGRESSIVE HOUSE NEVER DIED

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Audien, Arty, Deniz Koyu, Morgan Page, Niiko x Swae
Tickets

435fa47e-20ab-483a-9476-2f431643a8a6

NITTI GRITTI & FRIENDS

Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Nitti Gritti, Elohim, JSTJR, Surf Mesa, More
Tickets

bc_ng_LINEUP2_1920

DIM MAK MIAMI 2022

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Steve Aoki, KSHMR, Showtek, Riot Ten, More
Tickets

miami2022_phase2_ticketingpage

SUNDAY, MARCH 27:

ANJUNABEATS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Andrew Bayer, Mat Zo, Genix, Grum, Ilan Bluestone B2B Maor Levi, More
Tickets

Anjunabeats+Miami+FB+Event

TINLICKER MIAMI

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Tinlicker, More
Tickets

bc_t_1920x1080

DEADBEATS VS. CYCLOPS RECORDINGS

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, More
Tickets

MIAMI2022_1200x628

FOLLOW BLNK CNVS:

Facebook: facebook.com/BLNKCNVSPresents
Twitter: twitter.com/blnkcnvspres
Instagram: instagram.com/blnkcnvspresents
Website: blnkcnvs.com

