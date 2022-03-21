BLNK CNVS Set to Dominate Miami Music Week 2022 With Jaw-Dropping List of Parties

Ahead of Miami Music Week 2022, one of the top promoters in South Florida is gearing up for the biggest slate of events in its history.

Since 2017, BLNK CNVS has operated at the bleeding edge of Miami's electronic dance music scene, organizing an immeasurable number of unforgettable events in the city. Now, they're on the verge of hosting over 20 parties—in a span of just five days.

BLNK CNVS has teamed up with a number of iconic hotels in Magic City, where the world's biggest DJs will grace the stage to commemorate the long-awaited return of Miami Music Week. From Wednesday, March 23rd to Sunday the 27th, the prolific promoter's events will feature a roster of artists akin to a mini-Ultra.

BLNK CNVS' events will feature the likes of Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead, Oliver Heldens, Seven Lions, Louis The Child and SLANDER, among many other electronic music superstars. They're also joining forces with some of dance music's most esteemed record labels for special takeovers, including a can't-miss pool party with fabled Dutch imprint Spinnin' Records and another with Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats.

Check out BLNK CNVS' 2022 Miami Music Week programming below.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23:

SPINNIN' SESSIONS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Cheat Codes, Showtek, Timmy Trumpet, Mariana BO, More

Tickets

WILL CLARKE: ALL WE HAVE IS NOW

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Will Clarke, Avision, Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Marco Faraone

Tickets

THURSDAY, MARCH 24:

HELDEEP RECORDS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Oliver Heldens, ACRAZE, Benny Benassi, Joel Corry, CID, James Hype, More

Tickets

OPHELIA RECORDS SHOWCASE

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 9PM

Artists: Seven Lions, Trivecta, Kill The Noise, Gem & Tauri, More

Tickets

WAX MOTIF PRESENTS: DIVIDED SOULS LABEL TAKEOVER

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Wax Motif, Lucati, longstoryshort, Buitano, Colorsick

Tickets

GORGON CITY PRESENTS: REALM

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 9PM

Artists: Gorgon City, Dom Dolla, Franky Wah, More

Tickets

FRIDAY, MARCH 25:

MIXMASH MIAMI POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Laidback Luke, Audien, Autograf, Tritonal, Morgan Page, More

Tickets

SHIBA SAN: BASEMENT LEAK

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Shiba San, LP Giobbi, Black V Neck, More

Tickets

BROWNIES & LEMONADE MIAMI

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: Louis The Child, Whethan, Yung Bae, More

Tickets

NGHTMRE B2B PEEKABOO

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: NGHTMRE, PEEKABOO, Space Laces, RIOT, Nitepunk, Saka

Tickets

ANTS MIAMI

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 5PM

Artists: Skream, Eli & Fur, Tiga, TSHA, Justin Martin, More

Tickets

SATURDAY, MARCH 26:

INSOMNIAC RECORDS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: SIDEPIECE, Dombresky, Nostalgix, More

Tickets

ANJUNADEEP OPEN AIR MIAMI

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 5PM

Artists: Tinlicker, Yotto, Jody Wisternoff, Lutrell, More

Tickets

YUNG BAE & FRIENDS

Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 2PM

Artists: Yung Bae, Autograf, Party Pupils, Devault, More

Tickets

SLANDER PRESENTS: HEAVEN SENT MIAMI

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: SLANDER, Pauline Herr, if found, More

Tickets

AUDIEN: PROGRESSIVE HOUSE NEVER DIED

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Audien, Arty, Deniz Koyu, Morgan Page, Niiko x Swae

Tickets

NITTI GRITTI & FRIENDS

Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: Nitti Gritti, Elohim, JSTJR, Surf Mesa, More

Tickets

DIM MAK MIAMI 2022

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 9PM

Artists: Steve Aoki, KSHMR, Showtek, Riot Ten, More

Tickets

SUNDAY, MARCH 27:

ANJUNABEATS POOL PARTY

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Andrew Bayer, Mat Zo, Genix, Grum, Ilan Bluestone B2B Maor Levi, More

Tickets

TINLICKER MIAMI

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Tinlicker, More

Tickets

DEADBEATS VS. CYCLOPS RECORDINGS

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, More

Tickets

