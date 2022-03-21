BLNK CNVS Set to Dominate Miami Music Week 2022 With Jaw-Dropping List of Parties
Ahead of Miami Music Week 2022, one of the top promoters in South Florida is gearing up for the biggest slate of events in its history.
Since 2017, BLNK CNVS has operated at the bleeding edge of Miami's electronic dance music scene, organizing an immeasurable number of unforgettable events in the city. Now, they're on the verge of hosting over 20 parties—in a span of just five days.
BLNK CNVS has teamed up with a number of iconic hotels in Magic City, where the world's biggest DJs will grace the stage to commemorate the long-awaited return of Miami Music Week. From Wednesday, March 23rd to Sunday the 27th, the prolific promoter's events will feature a roster of artists akin to a mini-Ultra.
BLNK CNVS' events will feature the likes of Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead, Oliver Heldens, Seven Lions, Louis The Child and SLANDER, among many other electronic music superstars. They're also joining forces with some of dance music's most esteemed record labels for special takeovers, including a can't-miss pool party with fabled Dutch imprint Spinnin' Records and another with Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats.
Check out BLNK CNVS' 2022 Miami Music Week programming below.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23:
SPINNIN' SESSIONS POOL PARTY
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Cheat Codes, Showtek, Timmy Trumpet, Mariana BO, More
Tickets
WILL CLARKE: ALL WE HAVE IS NOW
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Will Clarke, Avision, Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Marco Faraone
Tickets
THURSDAY, MARCH 24:
HELDEEP RECORDS POOL PARTY
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Oliver Heldens, ACRAZE, Benny Benassi, Joel Corry, CID, James Hype, More
Tickets
OPHELIA RECORDS SHOWCASE
Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Seven Lions, Trivecta, Kill The Noise, Gem & Tauri, More
Tickets
WAX MOTIF PRESENTS: DIVIDED SOULS LABEL TAKEOVER
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Wax Motif, Lucati, longstoryshort, Buitano, Colorsick
Tickets
GORGON CITY PRESENTS: REALM
Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Gorgon City, Dom Dolla, Franky Wah, More
Tickets
FRIDAY, MARCH 25:
MIXMASH MIAMI POOL PARTY
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Laidback Luke, Audien, Autograf, Tritonal, Morgan Page, More
Tickets
SHIBA SAN: BASEMENT LEAK
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Shiba San, LP Giobbi, Black V Neck, More
Tickets
BROWNIES & LEMONADE MIAMI
Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Louis The Child, Whethan, Yung Bae, More
Tickets
Recommended Articles
BLNK CNVS Set to Dominate Miami Music Week 2022 With Jaw-Dropping List of Parties
One the most prolific promoters in South Florida, BLNK CNVS is hosting over 20 parties—in a span of just five days.
Create a Winning YouTube Strategy With This Free Webinar
Viberate's free online workshop will be hosted by three music marketing experts.
Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia
The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.
NGHTMRE B2B PEEKABOO
Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: NGHTMRE, PEEKABOO, Space Laces, RIOT, Nitepunk, Saka
Tickets
ANTS MIAMI
Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 5PM
Artists: Skream, Eli & Fur, Tiga, TSHA, Justin Martin, More
Tickets
SATURDAY, MARCH 26:
INSOMNIAC RECORDS POOL PARTY
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: SIDEPIECE, Dombresky, Nostalgix, More
Tickets
ANJUNADEEP OPEN AIR MIAMI
Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 5PM
Artists: Tinlicker, Yotto, Jody Wisternoff, Lutrell, More
Tickets
YUNG BAE & FRIENDS
Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 2PM
Artists: Yung Bae, Autograf, Party Pupils, Devault, More
Tickets
SLANDER PRESENTS: HEAVEN SENT MIAMI
Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: SLANDER, Pauline Herr, if found, More
Tickets
AUDIEN: PROGRESSIVE HOUSE NEVER DIED
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Audien, Arty, Deniz Koyu, Morgan Page, Niiko x Swae
Tickets
NITTI GRITTI & FRIENDS
Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Nitti Gritti, Elohim, JSTJR, Surf Mesa, More
Tickets
DIM MAK MIAMI 2022
Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Steve Aoki, KSHMR, Showtek, Riot Ten, More
Tickets
SUNDAY, MARCH 27:
ANJUNABEATS POOL PARTY
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Andrew Bayer, Mat Zo, Genix, Grum, Ilan Bluestone B2B Maor Levi, More
Tickets
TINLICKER MIAMI
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Tinlicker, More
Tickets
DEADBEATS VS. CYCLOPS RECORDINGS
Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, More
Tickets
FOLLOW BLNK CNVS:
Facebook: facebook.com/BLNKCNVSPresents
Twitter: twitter.com/blnkcnvspres
Instagram: instagram.com/blnkcnvspresents
Website: blnkcnvs.com