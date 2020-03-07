Ultra is Cancelled, but BLNK CNVS Still Has You Covered

Ultra is Cancelled, but BLNK CNVS Still Has You Covered

BLNK CNVS has numerous showcases to choose from if you're still planning to partake in Miami Music Week.
Author:
Publish date:

Winter Music Conference

The 2020 edition Miami Music Week's marquee event, Ultra Music Festival, is officially cancelled, but dance music fans still have options courtesy of BLNK CNVS to fill out their schedules.  

Despite the festival's organizers pulling out due to fears surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many fans and artists have already made their plans to make the trip down to Miami. BLNK CNVS are not letting those fans down and will be continuing forward as planned with their showcase events. 

With poolside events featuring Sam Feldt and head banging events at the warehouse featuring NGHTMRE, BLNK CNVS has their bases covered. Below is what they plan to offer dance music fans who are still intending to celebrate MMW 2020 as intended this year. 

MUSIC WEEK POOL PARTIES (ALL WEEK PASSES)

5e2bb6bb590efa2b36028301_01232020 - Music Week Pool Parties - TIXR - Desktop Background-p-1080

Nautilus Hotel
March 18th - March 22nd
12:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $200.00

Artists: TBA

HEARTFELDT POOL PARTY

5e5ef3ae8833e33d9646468a_Spinnin_Hotel_2020_Heartfeldt FB Event Page copy-p-800

Nautilus Hotel
Wednesday, March 18th
12:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $40.00

Artists: Bakermat, B Jones, Cheat Codes, CID, EDX, Gattuso, Goldfish, Ofenbach, Vize

DIM MAK MIAMI 2020

5e61388f0168604b9796fe9c_miami_phase2_fbeventpagebanner-p-800

Nautilus Hotel
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $50.00

Artists: Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi, Riot Ten, Cheat Codes, Henry Fong, Tisoki, Max Styler, Party Pupils, Bok Nero, DLMT, Nostalgix

OPHELIA

5e2f17ad6e24286a958cbf95_01242020 - Ophelia Showcase MMW - TIXR - Desktop Background-p-1080

Maps Backlot
Thursday, March 19th
12:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $50.00

Artists: Crystal Skies, Gem & Tauri, Last Heroes, MITIS, Trivecta

DEADBITES MIAMI

5e5ef409b325a61c6b59aaa3_03022020 - Deadbites Miami - TIXR - Desktop Background-p-1080

Soho Studios
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM

Ages: 18+
Price: $45.00

Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Jauz, Svdden Death, Habstrakt B2B Holy Goof, Dion Timmer B2B Dubloadz, Grandtheft B2B GG Magree, Jessica Audiffred B2B Sippy, Blvk Jvck B2B Murci

DIPLO PRESENTS HIGHER GROUND

5e5ef3ea8833e3503a464884_03022020 - Higher Ground - TIXR - Mobile Flyer

Maps Backlot
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $45.00

Artists: Diplo, Amtrac B2B Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Anden, Audiojack, Eelke Kleijn, Mason Maynard, Sita Abellan

PAPI'S PLAYA

5e6339347f3b434d23e47d47_CARNAGE_MMWLINEUP_2020_640X359

Nautilus Pool
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $60.00

Artists: Carnage, Clyde P, Gianluca Vacchi, Justin Jay, Lucati, Moody Jones, Second City, Will Clarke, Worthy

SNAILED IT!

5e633a49191f2a94370fd4b5_1920x1080SNAILEDITallquestion-p-800

Nautilus Hotel
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM

Ages: 18+
Price: $25.00

Artists: Snails, Special Guests TBA

BROWNIES & LEMONADE

5e5dcc483f2bf96867d1aa14_03012020 - Brownies and Lemonade - TIXR - Desktop Background-p-1080

Soho Studios Warehouse
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM

Ages: 18+
Price: $40.00

Artists: NGHTMRE B2B Special Guest, Joyryde, Peekaboo, Whipped Cream, Midnight Kids, Perto, Brownies & Lemonade All Stars

HEAVYWEIGHT ROYAL RUMBLE

5e5ef4278833e3f090464aa7_ROYALRUMBLE_MMW_2020LINEUP_640x359

Toe Jam Backlot
Saturday, March 21st
10:00 PM

Ages: 18+
Price: $35.00

Artists: Carnage, Valentino Khan B2B Special Guest, Funtcase, Hekler B2B Gravedgr, Nazaar, Sludge, Rated R B2B VRG

SPINNIN' SESSIONS

5e4d733a43f7aea93a4dd5a4_MiamiHotel_Sessions_FBCoverEvent_Lineup-p-800

Nautilus Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $45.00

Artists: Brohug, Cheat Codes, Disco Fries, Firebeatz, Gianluca Vacchi, Kryder, Liquid Todd, Morten, Riggi & Piros, Robert Falcon

ANJUNADEEP OPEN AIR MIAMI

5e290a0664852b7a6bd704d0_FB Event_-p-800

Maps Backlot
Saturday, March 21st
4:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $60.00

Artists: Daniel Curpen, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Luttrell, Marsh B2B Nox Vahn, Qrion, Tinlicker

SPINNIN' DEEP

5e6006a47e7d8f3f3163603b_MiamiHotel_Deep_FBCoverEvent_Lineup (1)-p-800

Nautilus Hotel
Sunday, March 22nd
12:00 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $30.00

Artists: Valentino Khan, The Magician, Amine Edge & Dance, David Tort, Gawp, Justin Jay, Malone, Mat.Joe, Moguai, Norman Doray, Shaun Frank, The Aston Shuffle

MONSTERCAT UNCAGED

5e5ef46ab325a662ed59accf_03032020 - Monstercat - TIXR - Desktop Background-p-1080

Toe Jam Backlot
Sunday, March 22nd
10:00 PM

Ages: 18+
Price: $40.00

Artists: Kayzo, Eptic, Sullivan King, Wooli, Reaper, Slippy, Tokyo Machine

RULES DON'T APPLY

5e4ebeeaa6bc9458d8e9e92e_FB-COVER_WALKER-_-ROYCE_RDA_WMC-MIAMI-2020-p-800

1-800 Lucky
Sunday, March 22nd
10:30 PM

Ages: 21+
Price: $20.00

Artists: Walker & Royce, A-Trak, Jubilee, Black V Neck

FOLLOW BLNK CNVS:

Website: http://blnkcnvs.com
Twitter: twitter.com/blnkcnvspres
Facebook: facebook.com/blnkcnvspresents
Instagram: instagram.com/blnkcnvspresents

Related