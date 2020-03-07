Ultra is Cancelled, but BLNK CNVS Still Has You Covered

The 2020 edition Miami Music Week's marquee event, Ultra Music Festival, is officially cancelled, but dance music fans still have options courtesy of BLNK CNVS to fill out their schedules.

Despite the festival's organizers pulling out due to fears surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many fans and artists have already made their plans to make the trip down to Miami. BLNK CNVS are not letting those fans down and will be continuing forward as planned with their showcase events.

With poolside events featuring Sam Feldt and head banging events at the warehouse featuring NGHTMRE, BLNK CNVS has their bases covered. Below is what they plan to offer dance music fans who are still intending to celebrate MMW 2020 as intended this year.

MUSIC WEEK POOL PARTIES (ALL WEEK PASSES)

Nautilus Hotel

March 18th - March 22nd

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $200.00

Artists: TBA

HEARTFELDT POOL PARTY

Nautilus Hotel

Wednesday, March 18th

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $40.00

Artists: Bakermat, B Jones, Cheat Codes, CID, EDX, Gattuso, Goldfish, Ofenbach, Vize

DIM MAK MIAMI 2020

Nautilus Hotel

Thursday, March 19th

10:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $50.00

Artists: Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi, Riot Ten, Cheat Codes, Henry Fong, Tisoki, Max Styler, Party Pupils, Bok Nero, DLMT, Nostalgix

OPHELIA

Maps Backlot

Thursday, March 19th

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $50.00

Artists: Crystal Skies, Gem & Tauri, Last Heroes, MITIS, Trivecta

DEADBITES MIAMI

Soho Studios

Thursday, March 19th

10:00 PM

Ages: 18+

Price: $45.00

Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Jauz, Svdden Death, Habstrakt B2B Holy Goof, Dion Timmer B2B Dubloadz, Grandtheft B2B GG Magree, Jessica Audiffred B2B Sippy, Blvk Jvck B2B Murci

DIPLO PRESENTS HIGHER GROUND

Maps Backlot

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $45.00

Artists: Diplo, Amtrac B2B Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Anden, Audiojack, Eelke Kleijn, Mason Maynard, Sita Abellan

PAPI'S PLAYA

Nautilus Pool

Friday, March 20th

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $60.00

Artists: Carnage, Clyde P, Gianluca Vacchi, Justin Jay, Lucati, Moody Jones, Second City, Will Clarke, Worthy

SNAILED IT!

Nautilus Hotel

Friday, March 20th

10:00 PM

Ages: 18+

Price: $25.00

Artists: Snails, Special Guests TBA

BROWNIES & LEMONADE

Soho Studios Warehouse

Friday, March 20th

12:00 PM

Ages: 18+

Price: $40.00

Artists: NGHTMRE B2B Special Guest, Joyryde, Peekaboo, Whipped Cream, Midnight Kids, Perto, Brownies & Lemonade All Stars

HEAVYWEIGHT ROYAL RUMBLE

Toe Jam Backlot

Saturday, March 21st

10:00 PM

Ages: 18+

Price: $35.00

Artists: Carnage, Valentino Khan B2B Special Guest, Funtcase, Hekler B2B Gravedgr, Nazaar, Sludge, Rated R B2B VRG

SPINNIN' SESSIONS

Nautilus Hotel

Saturday, March 21st

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $45.00

Artists: Brohug, Cheat Codes, Disco Fries, Firebeatz, Gianluca Vacchi, Kryder, Liquid Todd, Morten, Riggi & Piros, Robert Falcon

ANJUNADEEP OPEN AIR MIAMI

Maps Backlot

Saturday, March 21st

4:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $60.00

Artists: Daniel Curpen, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Luttrell, Marsh B2B Nox Vahn, Qrion, Tinlicker

SPINNIN' DEEP

Nautilus Hotel

Sunday, March 22nd

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $30.00

Artists: Valentino Khan, The Magician, Amine Edge & Dance, David Tort, Gawp, Justin Jay, Malone, Mat.Joe, Moguai, Norman Doray, Shaun Frank, The Aston Shuffle

MONSTERCAT UNCAGED

Toe Jam Backlot

Sunday, March 22nd

10:00 PM

Ages: 18+

Price: $40.00

Artists: Kayzo, Eptic, Sullivan King, Wooli, Reaper, Slippy, Tokyo Machine

RULES DON'T APPLY

1-800 Lucky

Sunday, March 22nd

10:30 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20.00

Artists: Walker & Royce, A-Trak, Jubilee, Black V Neck

