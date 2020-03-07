Ultra is Cancelled, but BLNK CNVS Still Has You Covered

The 2020 edition Miami Music Week's marquee event, Ultra Music Festival, is officially cancelled, but dance music fans still have options courtesy of BLNK CNVS to fill out their schedules.
Despite the festival's organizers pulling out due to fears surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many fans and artists have already made their plans to make the trip down to Miami. BLNK CNVS are not letting those fans down and will be continuing forward as planned with their showcase events.
With poolside events featuring Sam Feldt and head banging events at the warehouse featuring NGHTMRE, BLNK CNVS has their bases covered. Below is what they plan to offer dance music fans who are still intending to celebrate MMW 2020 as intended this year.
MUSIC WEEK POOL PARTIES (ALL WEEK PASSES)
Nautilus Hotel
March 18th - March 22nd
12:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $200.00
Artists: TBA
HEARTFELDT POOL PARTY
Nautilus Hotel
Wednesday, March 18th
12:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $40.00
Artists: Bakermat, B Jones, Cheat Codes, CID, EDX, Gattuso, Goldfish, Ofenbach, Vize
DIM MAK MIAMI 2020
Nautilus Hotel
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $50.00
Artists: Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi, Riot Ten, Cheat Codes, Henry Fong, Tisoki, Max Styler, Party Pupils, Bok Nero, DLMT, Nostalgix
OPHELIA
Maps Backlot
Thursday, March 19th
12:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $50.00
Artists: Crystal Skies, Gem & Tauri, Last Heroes, MITIS, Trivecta
DEADBITES MIAMI
Soho Studios
Thursday, March 19th
10:00 PM
Ages: 18+
Price: $45.00
Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Jauz, Svdden Death, Habstrakt B2B Holy Goof, Dion Timmer B2B Dubloadz, Grandtheft B2B GG Magree, Jessica Audiffred B2B Sippy, Blvk Jvck B2B Murci
DIPLO PRESENTS HIGHER GROUND
Maps Backlot
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $45.00
Artists: Diplo, Amtrac B2B Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Anden, Audiojack, Eelke Kleijn, Mason Maynard, Sita Abellan
PAPI'S PLAYA
Nautilus Pool
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $60.00
Artists: Carnage, Clyde P, Gianluca Vacchi, Justin Jay, Lucati, Moody Jones, Second City, Will Clarke, Worthy
SNAILED IT!
Nautilus Hotel
Friday, March 20th
10:00 PM
Ages: 18+
Price: $25.00
Artists: Snails, Special Guests TBA
BROWNIES & LEMONADE
Soho Studios Warehouse
Friday, March 20th
12:00 PM
Ages: 18+
Price: $40.00
Artists: NGHTMRE B2B Special Guest, Joyryde, Peekaboo, Whipped Cream, Midnight Kids, Perto, Brownies & Lemonade All Stars
HEAVYWEIGHT ROYAL RUMBLE
Toe Jam Backlot
Saturday, March 21st
10:00 PM
Ages: 18+
Price: $35.00
Artists: Carnage, Valentino Khan B2B Special Guest, Funtcase, Hekler B2B Gravedgr, Nazaar, Sludge, Rated R B2B VRG
SPINNIN' SESSIONS
Nautilus Hotel
Saturday, March 21st
12:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $45.00
Artists: Brohug, Cheat Codes, Disco Fries, Firebeatz, Gianluca Vacchi, Kryder, Liquid Todd, Morten, Riggi & Piros, Robert Falcon
ANJUNADEEP OPEN AIR MIAMI
Maps Backlot
Saturday, March 21st
4:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $60.00
Artists: Daniel Curpen, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Luttrell, Marsh B2B Nox Vahn, Qrion, Tinlicker
SPINNIN' DEEP
Nautilus Hotel
Sunday, March 22nd
12:00 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $30.00
Artists: Valentino Khan, The Magician, Amine Edge & Dance, David Tort, Gawp, Justin Jay, Malone, Mat.Joe, Moguai, Norman Doray, Shaun Frank, The Aston Shuffle
MONSTERCAT UNCAGED
Toe Jam Backlot
Sunday, March 22nd
10:00 PM
Ages: 18+
Price: $40.00
Artists: Kayzo, Eptic, Sullivan King, Wooli, Reaper, Slippy, Tokyo Machine
RULES DON'T APPLY
1-800 Lucky
Sunday, March 22nd
10:30 PM
Ages: 21+
Price: $20.00
Artists: Walker & Royce, A-Trak, Jubilee, Black V Neck
