Bob Moses Announce 2022 Concert at Los Angeles' Iconic Greek Theatre

Grammy-nominated electronic artist Jon Hopkins will also perform.
Bob Moses is Jimmy Vallance and Tom Howie. Cr: Lucas.Mk

Grammy-winning electronic duo Bob Moses have announced a new show at Los Angeles' iconic The Greek Theatre.

Following an incredibly productive year, the LA duo's upcoming show at the Greek marks the next phase in what has been a blue-ribbon career. After the release of their Desire LP back in August 2020, Bob Moses have been riding the wave of its success ever since.

On top of the album they dropped an interactive video directed by Owen Brown, and have continued broadcasting their "Bobcast" livestream series in partnership with Twitch, which airs every Wednesday at 1PM PT. 

Tickets for Bob Moses' May 13th, 2022 show at the Greek with support from Jon Hopkins will go on sale this Friday, May 21st, 2021. Special pre-sale access will begin May 19th at 10AM PT (1PM ET, and you can register for access here.

Watch the show trailer below.

Fans of Desire will also remember when Bob Moses performed their beloved livestream concert film "Falling Into Focus - Live 2020," which raised the bar of streamed concerts in the COVID-19 eopich. The duo has been on a nonstop grind this past year and it looks to be a continued progression leading into 2022.

To cap off the Desire era, Bob Moses played a slew of virtual festivals including Beatport's 2020 Reconnect, Insomniac's Secret Project, Inside Lands, Governors' Ball, and a special performance for prestigious event brand Cercle from Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory. The pair also released a new track called "Griffith," which they performed during their Cercle set.

Flyer for Bob Moses at The Greek Theatre, May 13th, 2022.

Flyer for Bob Moses at The Greek Theatre, May 13th, 2022.

