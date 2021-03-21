Bob Moses Announces Livestream Event at Griffith Observatory

Following a groundbreaking live album release and performance video, the Los Angeles duo will be performing at the city's famous Griffith Observatory lookout.

In partnership with Cercle Music and collaboration with Discover Los Angeles, the Californian duo Bob Moses announced early Tuesday morning that they will broadcast a livestreamed performance from Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory. The stream will air on March 22nd at 6PM PT (9PM ET).

Cercle is known for producing extravagant livestreams in diverse, scenic locales around the globe. Recent events include Ben Böhmer live from a hot air balloon above Cappadocia in Turkey, Disclosure at Plitvice Lakes National Parks in Croatia, and ZHU at Hakuba Iwatake in Nagano, Japan, among dozens of others. From the windswept Egyptian sands of the Great Pyramids of Giza to the snowy peaks atop the Aiguille du Midi in Chamonix, France, Cercle has made a lasting name for themselves, raising the bar for the future of livestreaming in music.

The stream follows Bob Moses' latest performance, where they played a spectacular array of songs atop an abandoned radio tower in Topanga Canyon, just outside of Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated duo has wasted no time during the pandemic, shifting gears from playing live shows for an audience to performing ambitious livestreamed events, and in the process, they have become a leader in the space.

You can tune into the livestream on March 22nd at 6PM PT (9PM ET) via Cercle Music's Facebook here.

Flyer for Bob Moses' upcoming streaming event at the Griffith Observatory with Cercle Music. Bob Moses

