Bonnaroo 2020 Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

Festival organizers have announced that the upcoming Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally set to take place in June, the festival will now be held September 24th-27th. On their website and social media channels, festival representatives shared the news.

They've confirmed that both tickets to the event and camping/RV passes will be honored at the new date. At the time of writing, they have not addressed if refunds are available for those unable to attend the rescheduled event.

Tool, Lizzo, and Tame Impala were announced as headliners for this year's event. Alongside the rest of the multi-genre lineup, EDM fans were excited to see superstars like Flume, Bassnectar, Rezz, Seven Lions, and more included.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival takes place at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets to this year's event are sold out. You can find more information about the upcoming festival on their website below.

