Bonnaroo Organizers Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Impact of Hurricane Ida

After three rescheduled dates, the beloved Tennessee music festival was forced to abandon its 2021 event due to flooding and waterlogged campgrounds.

The organizers of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival have announced the cancellation of their 2021 event due to flooding and waterlogged campgrounds caused by Hurricane Ida.

The festival had been scheduled for September 2nd to 5th prior to its cancellation, which was announced via social media today. "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," reads the statement. "While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience."

The cancellation comes in the wake of a slew of notices posted by Bonnaroo over the past couple of days, doubling as a revolving door of ominous news. On Monday evening, organizers announced plans to reduce camping capacity and issue requested refunds due to the impact of Ida. A day prior, the festival shared that it would not open the campgrounds as planned on Tuesday to allow time to assess the hurricane's damage.

After cancelling its 2020 edition and postponing and rescheduling the festival three times, organizers have had quite the hard time. Additionally, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, Bonnaroo recently instated various pandemic protocols, including entry requirements mandating attendees provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

This year's sold-out festival was slated to feature performances from Seven Lions, deadmau5, Boombox Cartel, TroyBoi, Big Wild, Lucii, and SVDDEN DEATH, among other electronic music stars. Foo Fighers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and more were also scheduled to perform.

Bonnaroo will be issuing refunds through Front Gate Tickets within 30 days.

