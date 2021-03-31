Seven Lions, deadmau5, TroyBoi, and More Announced on Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup

Seven Lions, deadmau5, TroyBoi, and More Announced on Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup

Bonnaroo will also offer around-the-clock crisis counseling "to create a safe and secure environment."
While things could change, it's safe to say for now that festival season is back in full swing.

The latest major brand to announce its 2021 lineup is Bonnaroo, the beloved Manchester, Tennessee music and arts festival scheduled for September 2nd to 5th, 2021. Set to perform from the electronic music world are Seven Lions, deadmau5, Boombox Cartel, TroyBoi, Big Wild, Lucii, and SVDDEN DEATH, among others.

In addition to those dance music heavyweights, Bonnaroo will host two headliners each from Friday to Sunday. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion will headline on Friday, followed by Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday, and Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator on Sunday.

Flyer for the 2021 edition of Bonnaroo, which will feature performances from Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, and many more.

Bonnaroo's organizers said that they have instated "enhanced health and safety measures" and they are working closely with local health and public safety officials, according to the festival's website.

The site's "COVID-19 WARNING" section notes that the fest will also provide around-the-clock crisis counseling, among other measures. "We make every effort to create a safe and secure environment at Bonnaroo," the site reads. "On-site security, emergency medical staff, and crisis counselors will be available 24 hours a day. If you need any assistance, go to the nearest Medical Tent or ask any Bonnaroo staff member for assistance.

Find out more information about Bonnaroo's 2021 edition here.

