Bonnaroo Unveils Dazzling 2022 Lineup With Flume, Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, More
After two turbulent years of canceled music festivals, the organizers of Bonnaroo have announced an eye-popping lineup for its return in 2022.
The festival's talent buyers clearly have a knack for electronic music, calling on some of the genre's most beloved artists to perform across more than 10 stages this summer. Set to perform at the 2022 edition in Manchester, Tennessee are Porter Robinson, REZZ, Flume, ILLENIUM, CloZee, Said The Sky, Nora En Pure, Disclosure, Chris Lake, Moore Kismet and many, many more.
Considering Bonnaroo's blue-ribbon reputation for alchemizing musical generations into one event, the lineup also features an eclectic ensemble of big names, like hip-hop luminary Ludacris, jazz icon Herbie Hancock, madcap musician Marc Rebillet, and renowned singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana.
Bonnaroo is scheduled for June 16-19, 2022. Tickets will go on sale here on January 13th at 12PM CT (1PM ET, 10AM PT), starting at $320 for four-day general admission. At the time of writing, organizers have not announced the 2022 edition's COVID-19 vaccination policies.
Recommended Articles
Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles
The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.
Skream and Benga Have Over a Dozen New Songs Finished
The duo recently announced a return in 2022, signaling the end of a hiatus that lasted over a decade.
"The Most REZZ Thing You've Ever Seen": Space Mom Shares Preview of Trippy "Spiral" Tour Production
The "Spiral" tour will see REZZ take on 15 cities for shows inspired by her latest album.
Check out the full Bonnaroo 2022 lineup below.
Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup
Thursday, June 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu DeTiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Melchor
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothi
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
ILLENIUM
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Tool
Flume
21 SavageBilly Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums
Plus SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984
FOLLOW BONNAROO:
Website: bonnaroo.com
Facebook: facebook.com/bonnaroo
Twitter: twitter.com/Bonnaroo
Instagram: instagram.com/bonnaroo