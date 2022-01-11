Bonnaroo Unveils Dazzling 2022 Lineup With Flume, Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, More

After two turbulent years of canceled music festivals, the organizers of Bonnaroo have announced an eye-popping lineup for its return in 2022.

The festival's talent buyers clearly have a knack for electronic music, calling on some of the genre's most beloved artists to perform across more than 10 stages this summer. Set to perform at the 2022 edition in Manchester, Tennessee are Porter Robinson, REZZ, Flume, ILLENIUM, CloZee, Said The Sky, Nora En Pure, Disclosure, Chris Lake, Moore Kismet and many, many more.

Considering Bonnaroo's blue-ribbon reputation for alchemizing musical generations into one event, the lineup also features an eclectic ensemble of big names, like hip-hop luminary Ludacris, jazz icon Herbie Hancock, madcap musician Marc Rebillet, and renowned singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana.

Bonnaroo is scheduled for June 16-19, 2022. Tickets will go on sale here on January 13th at 12PM CT (1PM ET, 10AM PT), starting at $320 for four-day general admission. At the time of writing, organizers have not announced the 2022 edition's COVID-19 vaccination policies.

Check out the full Bonnaroo 2022 lineup below.

Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup

Thursday, June 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu DeTiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Melchor

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

ILLENIUM

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool

Flume

21 SavageBilly Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of The Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

Plus SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984

