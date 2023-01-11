Skip to main content
ODESZA, GRiZ, Alesso, More to Hit the Farm for Bonnaroo 2023

ODESZA, GRiZ, Alesso, More to Hit the Farm for Bonnaroo 2023

Also featured on this year's Bonnaroo lineup are Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger and Subtronics, among others.

Alive Coverage

Also featured on this year's Bonnaroo lineup are Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger and Subtronics, among others.

Bonnaroo has revealed the 2023 artists set to hit the farm this summer.

Released just a few hours before Coachella's lineup, the Bonnaroo bill is massive. Since the festival's inception in 2002, its organizers have brought an eclectic mix of artists to their farm in Tennessee for one of the nation's biggest outdoor music events. Whether you enjoy electronic music, jam bands, hip-hop or nu-metal, this year's lineup will likely have something for you.

Headlining Thursday is a pair of bass music heavyweights, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger. Friday will feature hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar alongside GRiZ, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, PEEKABOO, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) and a special collaborative set from Boogie T, Dirt Monkey and SubDocta.

Saturday will star ODESZA with help from Lil Nas X, Louis The Child, Korn, STS9, SOFI TUKKER, Big Wild, Elderbrook and more. Closing out the four-day fest is the Dave Grohl-led rock band Foo Fighters as well as Paramore, Alesso, Pixies, Umphrey's McGee, Franz Ferdinand, MK and Rome in Silver.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

ODESZA, GRiZ, Alesso, More to Hit the Farm for Bonnaroo 2023

Also featured on this year's Bonnaroo lineup are Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger and Subtronics, among others.

By Nick Yopko
Steve Aoki
EVENTS

Steve Aoki Announces "HiROQUEST: Genesis" Tour, His First Since 2020

The Dim Mak boss will hit the road later in 2023 with help from Timmy Trumpet, Slushii, 4B, JSTJR and more.

By Nick Yopko
Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 2
EVENTS

Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Porter Robinson, More Confirmed for Coachella 2023: See the Full Lineup

Prydz is set to bring his subversive "HOLO" show to Coachella in 2023.

By Jason Heffler

It's also been revealed that Hulu will once again be the home of the festival's official livestream. The broadcast will be available to all Hulu subscribers for no additional cost and will include behind-the-scenes footage and multiple stage views.

Bonnaroo fans will return to Manchester, Tennessee from June 15-18, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12th at 10am CT. You can learn more about the event and register for early access here

Check out the lineup for Bonnaroo 2023 below.

Bonnaroo Lineup 2023

The lineup for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023.

Follow Bonnaroo:

Website: bonnaroo.com
Facebook: facebook.com/bonnaroo
Twitter: twitter.com/Bonnaroo
Instagram: instagram.com/bonnaroo

Related

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Bonnaroo Unveils Dazzling 2022 Lineup With Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, More

The electronic music representation on Bonnaroo's stellar 2022 lineup is nothing short of dominant.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

Liquid Stranger, Moore Kismet, Smashing Pumpkins and more are set to take the stage this spring.

An LED-covered archway leading into Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
EVENTS

Illenium, ODESZA and NGHTMRE Among Bonnaroo 2019 Headliners

The official lineup for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has arrived.

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Flume, ILLENIUM, Marc Rebillet, More to Play Bonnaroo 2022 After Hours

All of the performances at the After Hours event will not start until after midnight.

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Seven Lions, deadmau5, TroyBoi, and More Announced on Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup

Bonnaroo will also offer around-the-clock crisis counseling "to create a safe and secure environment."

griz
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Psychedelic Virginia Music Festival, Space Camp

In addition to two headlining sets by GRiZ, the festival will feature CloZee, Liquid Stranger, and Moore Kismet, among others.

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Bonnaroo Officially Shelves 2020 Event

Organizers took to social media to share the devastating, if not unsurprising, news.

bonnaroo
NEWS

You Can Now Get Married at Bonnaroo

You can now say "I do" at Bonnaroo thanks to the music festival's new wedding services.