Bonnaroo has revealed the 2023 artists set to hit the farm this summer.
Released just a few hours before Coachella's lineup, the Bonnaroo bill is massive. Since the festival's inception in 2002, its organizers have brought an eclectic mix of artists to their farm in Tennessee for one of the nation's biggest outdoor music events. Whether you enjoy electronic music, jam bands, hip-hop or nu-metal, this year's lineup will likely have something for you.
Headlining Thursday is a pair of bass music heavyweights, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger. Friday will feature hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar alongside GRiZ, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, PEEKABOO, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) and a special collaborative set from Boogie T, Dirt Monkey and SubDocta.
Saturday will star ODESZA with help from Lil Nas X, Louis The Child, Korn, STS9, SOFI TUKKER, Big Wild, Elderbrook and more. Closing out the four-day fest is the Dave Grohl-led rock band Foo Fighters as well as Paramore, Alesso, Pixies, Umphrey's McGee, Franz Ferdinand, MK and Rome in Silver.
ODESZA, GRiZ, Alesso, More to Hit the Farm for Bonnaroo 2023
It's also been revealed that Hulu will once again be the home of the festival's official livestream. The broadcast will be available to all Hulu subscribers for no additional cost and will include behind-the-scenes footage and multiple stage views.
Bonnaroo fans will return to Manchester, Tennessee from June 15-18, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12th at 10am CT. You can learn more about the event and register for early access here.
Check out the lineup for Bonnaroo 2023 below.
