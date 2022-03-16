Flume, ILLENIUM, Marc Rebillet, More to Play Bonnaroo 2022 After Hours
Bonnaroo is giving fans time to prepare their after-midnight schedules for this year's fest.
When the sun goes down and the main stage clears, Bonnaroo will open up to the night owls who want to keep the party going. Organizers have announced the festival's special After Hours lineup for the 2022 event featuring a bevy of high-profile performers from its primary lineup—and all of the performances won't start until after midnight.
Electronic music fans will have plenty to enjoy at this year's late-night festivities. Headlining artists Flume and ILLENIUM will take the stage after dark alongside Lane 8, 100 gecs, Marc Rebillet, Nora En Pure, Chris Lake, LP Giobbi, VNSSA, SIDEPIECE and more. Outside of dance music, fans will be treated to nocturnal sets from Ludacris, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Goose and Denzel Curry, among others.
In addition to the cast set to take over the night, organizers have promised parades, parties and secret shows from special guest performers. Based on previous editions, attendees can expect tons of impromptu appearances from artists across the massive main festival lineup.
Recommended Articles
Flume, ILLENIUM, Marc Rebillet, More to Play Bonnaroo 2022 After Hours
All of the performances at the After Hours event will not start until after midnight.
Photos: Relive the Magic of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022
Insomniac Events delivered yet another weekend full of magical moments in Sunshine Grove.
Terry Golden Enlists Robbie Rosen for Sensational House Single, "Save Me"
The feel-good future house tune arrives by way of Play Records.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival takes place June 16-19, 2022 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. You can purchase tickets here.
Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup
Thursday, June 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu DeTiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Melchor
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothi
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
ILLENIUM
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Tool
Flume
21 SavageBilly Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums
Plus SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984
FOLLOW BONNAROO:
Website: bonnaroo.com
Facebook: facebook.com/bonnaroo
Twitter: twitter.com/Bonnaroo
Instagram: instagram.com/bonnaroo