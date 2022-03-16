Flume, ILLENIUM, Marc Rebillet, More to Play Bonnaroo 2022 After Hours

Bonnaroo is giving fans time to prepare their after-midnight schedules for this year's fest.

When the sun goes down and the main stage clears, Bonnaroo will open up to the night owls who want to keep the party going. Organizers have announced the festival's special After Hours lineup for the 2022 event featuring a bevy of high-profile performers from its primary lineup—and all of the performances won't start until after midnight.

Electronic music fans will have plenty to enjoy at this year's late-night festivities. Headlining artists Flume and ILLENIUM will take the stage after dark alongside Lane 8, 100 gecs, Marc Rebillet, Nora En Pure, Chris Lake, LP Giobbi, VNSSA, SIDEPIECE and more. Outside of dance music, fans will be treated to nocturnal sets from Ludacris, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Goose and Denzel Curry, among others.

Bonnaroo's 2022 After Hours lineup with Flume, ILLENIUM, Marc Rebillet and more. Bonnaroo

In addition to the cast set to take over the night, organizers have promised parades, parties and secret shows from special guest performers. Based on previous editions, attendees can expect tons of impromptu appearances from artists across the massive main festival lineup.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival takes place June 16-19, 2022 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. You can purchase tickets here.

Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup

Thursday, June 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu DeTiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Melchor

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

ILLENIUM

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool

Flume

21 SavageBilly Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of The Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

Plus SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984

