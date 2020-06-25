Bonnaroo Officially Shelves 2020 Event

Bonnaroo is the latest major festival brand to croak due to the impact of COVID-19.

Prior to its postponement in March 2020, organizers of the beloved 4-day fest in Manchester, Tennessee announced a staggering lineup. Originally planned for June 13th to 16th before a bump up to September, the 2020 edition of Bonnaroo was set to feature Flume, Bassnectar, Seven Lions, and REZZ. In addition to some of the most renowned acts in pop, hip-hop and rock music, the event also highlighted trap and dubstep, inviting Wooli, SVDDEN DEATH, Ekali and Subtronics to grace its stages.

Bonnaroo representatives took to social media to share the devastating, if not unsurprising, news.

Officials also shared a statement via the Bonnaroo website. "Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled," the statement reads. "Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date."

To view the full statement, which includes refund and ticket rollover information, navigate here.

