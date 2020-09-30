Bonnaroo Organizers Postpone Festival for a Third Time, Announce New 2021 Dates

Third time's the charm for Bonnaroo. Organizers of the beloved Manchester, Tennessee music and arts festival have once again postponed the event, which will now take place September 2nd to 5th, 2021.

Citing COVID-19 concerns, Bonnaroo postponed its in-person March dates and pushed them to September 2020 before abandoning them altogether and announcing its 2021 edition in June. The 2020 event was set to feature Flume, Seven Lions, REZZ, Wooli, SVDDEN DEATH, Ekali, and Subtronics, among other major artists in EDM.

Next year's iteration of Bonnaroo marks the fest's 20th anniversary. Organizers took to social media to share the new dates. "The original dates for Bonnaroo 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on Sept. 2-5, 2021," the statement reads. "Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend."

Check out the announcement below and head over to Bonnaroo's website for more information.





FOLLOW BONNAROO:

Website: bonnaroo.com

Facebook: facebook.com/bonnaroo

Twitter: twitter.com/Bonnaroo

Instagram: instagram.com/bonnaroo