Boo! Seattle 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Just a month after their phenomenal showing at Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Insomniac is returning to the Pacific Northwest for Boo! Seattle.

We've gathered all the info you need to make this Halloween as smooth as possible for you and your crew.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

All attendees must either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the festival. Masks are required for indoor events, so make sure you bring one or two along with you each day.

Additionally, the fest will be cashless and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue. Restrooms now have touchless amenities and there will be no physical tickets for the event. Onsite staff will be cleaning high-touch surfaces, ensuring that the spread of germs is mitigated. For more information, visit the WAMU Theater's website.

COLD BUT CLEAR WEATHER

Seattle can be an unforgiving city when it comes to weather. The rain and bitter cold take control in the fall and winter, making it tough for festival-goers who don't want to bring along something warm. It would be beneficial to throw together a costume that can keep you warm, or simply ensure you've got a jacket on hand for the wait to enter and exit the event.

Currently, the weather is predicted to be moderately warm during the day with a high of 54 on Friday and a high of 52 on Saturday. Nighttime will be fairly cold, however, as Friday has a low of 43 and Saturday a low of 39. Thankfully the weather is forecasted to be clear, but you can never be certain in the PNW. We implore all attendees to dress accordingly and to make sure they have a plan to stay warm throughout the night.

RIDESHARES AND PARKING

Unlike Insomniac's most recent festival in the PNW, there will be no onsite camping for Boo!. The festival is located in downtown Seattle, where hotels will be your best friend if you're traveling from out of state. While there are some hotels close enough to walk from, that won't be the case for everyone.

Be prepared to call an Uber, Lyft, taxi, or have a designated driver on hand. The wait times for rideshares can be brutal at the WAMU Theater, making surge prices soar through the roof. There are places to wait nearby to avoid the cold, but plan accordingly if you're not bringing warm clothing.

WHAT TO WEAR

As the name suggests, Boo! will be a night full of frights. Expect Insomniac to bust out the big guns per usual, with performers and art installations focused on keeping the vibe as spooky as possible.

With that in mind, it wouldn't hurt if you joined in on the fun. Grab your Halloween best or coordinate a group costume to wear with your friends. Matching may even help your group stick together throughout the evening.

MUSIC FESTIVAL LAYOUT

While many Seattle festival veterans are aware of the typical WAMU Theater layout, things can drastically change between events. Insomniac has curated its own distinct festival map with three stages spread throughout the venue.

The House of Haunts will greet attendees as they walk in. When venturing towards the back of the venue, festival-goers will find both the Den of Darkness and the Groove Graveyard.

Insomniac will also be providing water refill stations, exclusive VIP areas, a merch booth, bars, a chill zone, and amenities you can generally expect at every festival they host. Lockers are also available near the box office. Unlike previous events, lockers are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Boo! Seattle Festival Map Insomniac

SPECTACULAR LINEUP

The festival boasts a stacked lineup for Insomniac's first Seattle event in almost a decade. The first day will feature many highly-requested bass music acts, including Barely Alive, Borgore, Oddprophet, Ray Volpe, and William Black. They haven't left the house heads out, however, as Kaskade, Tchami, BIJOU, Dr. Fresch, Blossom, and more will take the stage.

Saturday is equally impressive, with TroyBoi, 12th Planet, Ace Aura, Delta Heavy, PhaseOne, NGHTMRE, Seven Lions, and more ready to decimate the crowd. Rising dance music artists Rossy and Bleu Clair are two you don't want to miss on the second day, so keep them in mind while you're skimming through set times.

Boo! Seattle Daily Lineup Insomniac

