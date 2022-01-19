Boogie T Reveals First Headline Performance at Red Rocks, "Boogie T On The Rocks"
Hold out your glass because Boogie T is serving up some funk on the rocks this spring.
In April, the Louisiana-bred producer will be taking over one of America's most iconic concert venues, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, for a Friday night showcase. Joining the bearded bass bender will be SoDown, Minnesota, KHIVA, Bawldy, and his BOOGIE T.RIO live band for a special sunset set. Like Boogie T himself, the lineup is a nice blend of live electronic and wonky bass music.
The announcement video also shows a very sacred process that's not often caught on camera. Believe it or not, artists are not booked at Red Rocks via email chains with their managers. As it turns out, bottles with invites have been scattered around the world and those who find them get to take the stage at the legendary open-air venue.
"Boogie T On The Rocks" is scheduled for Friday, April 8th in Morrison, Colorado. Tickets to the show are on sale here.
Recommended Articles
NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group
The twins will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents at Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub.
Marbs Broadens Scope of Desert Hearts Black Imprint With latest EP, "Minds on the Run"
The project features a remix from Spanish techno veteran Oscar L.
Zamna Festival Reawakens Tulum to Kick Off 2022 With 6 Nights of Dance Music
After last years’s postponement, Zamna Festival returned stronger than ever, headlined by the likes of Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.
FOLLOW BOOGIE T:
Facebook: facebook.com/boogietmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/boogietmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/mrboogiet
Spotify: spoti.fi/3f2WO2I