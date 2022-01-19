Boogie T Reveals First Headline Performance at Red Rocks, "Boogie T On The Rocks"

Hold out your glass because Boogie T is serving up some funk on the rocks this spring.

In April, the Louisiana-bred producer will be taking over one of America's most iconic concert venues, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, for a Friday night showcase. Joining the bearded bass bender will be SoDown, Minnesota, KHIVA, Bawldy, and his BOOGIE T.RIO live band for a special sunset set. Like Boogie T himself, the lineup is a nice blend of live electronic and wonky bass music.

The announcement video also shows a very sacred process that's not often caught on camera. Believe it or not, artists are not booked at Red Rocks via email chains with their managers. As it turns out, bottles with invites have been scattered around the world and those who find them get to take the stage at the legendary open-air venue.

"Boogie T On The Rocks" is scheduled for Friday, April 8th in Morrison, Colorado. Tickets to the show are on sale here.

